Shanghai Flower Delivery Available at YaoFlowers.com for Valentine's Day 2013

Today, YaoFlowers.com is excited to announce that Shanghai flower delivery is available in its online shop for Valentine's Day 2013. Overseas customers can send fresh flowers to their special someone in Shanghai with some clicks of a mouse now.

“Shanghai has become a very important international city in the world, and too many foreigners live here. Now, we give a great opportunity to the people all around the world to express their love and we promise same day delivery as well,” said, Annie Tan, CEO of YaoFlowers.com, “We hope customers can enjoy the romance with our flowers.”

According to Annie Tan, all their flowers are available at discounted prices now. In addition, they can deliver flowers, cakes, and wine to any city in China on the same day, and they provide the service of sending flowers to Taiwan as well.

Moreover, YaoFlowers.com has recently re-designed its website for the possible shopping wave before Valentine's Day. The updated website is easy to navigate, so that customers can find their dream flowers and gifts easily by searching the flowers by specific criteria such as occasion, color, price, and so on.

About YaoFlowers

Found in 2006, YaoFlowers.com is a leading China florist, and all its customers are those who want to send flowers to China from overseas. It has gained popularity these years due to its romantic flowers and gifts at affordable prices, and fast delivery as well. Besides classic red roses, YaoFlowers.com offers a wide range of flowers and gifts for all occasions.

