Social Media Speaker Michael D Butler Predicts Economic Boon To Downtown - Owner Adam Mellor Announces Pro Soccer Team 'Tulsa Revolution' Coming To Tulsa, Says M3 New Media

Dozens of journalists and Tulsa sports media gathered in downtown at noon today to cover the Press Conference for the Tulsa Revolution; Tulsa's new professional indoor arena league predicting economic stimilus in downtown - http://TulsaRevolution.com

Tulsa area media, sports fans and business owners are showing early enthusiasm for the inaugural season for the new Tulsa Revolution in Downtown Tulsa. On hand to announce the plans for the new professional Sports Franchise were owners: Adam Mellor and Shannon Clark and Head of Partner Support, Dirk Johnson.

"We think, given the grassroots support of local fans and enthusiast of all ages along with the 'win-win's' we are bringing to downtown Tulsa, we are creating a huge benefit for the Tulsa economy," said Mellor. We are proud to announce today are acceptance into the PASL," said Mellor as he and his staff unveiled the official home and away jersey colors of blue, white and black with the Tulsa Revolution logo and the PASL logo.

The Revolution played one season in the American Indoor Soccer League, but when the league ceased operations following the 2007-08 season, Mellor's team was forced to go dark. "We have wanted to bring the team back for some time, but we have a bigger vision and bigger goals now," said Mellor. "We believe the PASL is the right league to accomplish those goals, and we look forward to bringing professional arena soccer back to Tulsa this year."

The Revolution will be playing in the Maxwell Convention Center and officially begin their season with 19 other teams in the PASL November of 2013 and play cities like: Dallas, Chicago, Phoenix, Sacramento, San Diego and others. "We'll begin tryouts for players in June and announce that on our Website along with the news about who our Head Coach will be. The season, will last through March of 2014 followed by the playoffs and details of the post season play will be announced by the team owners in June after their League business meeting in Las Vegas," said Shannon Clark, Co-Owner of the team.

When asked about ticket prices, Dirk Johnson, Head of Revolution Partnerships said, "The ticket prices will be competitive with the current Tulsa sports market $9-$25 for individual seating with special group & Corporate pricing to be announced soon along with special Corporate and Business Packages for Corporate sponsors, families and Organizations. Tickets will go on sale February 11th on the teams Website. Johnson said, "potential sponsors need to contact me early because are best sponsorship deals will go quick."

