3DPageFlip.com 4th Anniversary Party, and New Flip book Maker Released

Yesterday, 3DPageFlip.com hosted its 4th anniversary party on Jan. 24, 2013 to celebrate its fast growth in the past 4 years. In addition, 3DPageFlip.com highlighted its new flip book maker, 3D PageFlip Professional, which allows users to convert their PDF to flip book with realistic 3D flash effects.

Yesterday, 3DPageFlip.com hosted its 4th anniversary party on Jan. 24, 2013 to celebrate its fast growth in the past 4 years. In addition, 3DPageFlip.com highlighted its new flip book maker, 3D PageFlip Professional, which allows users to convert their PDF to flip book with realistic 3D flash effects.

"2012 marks our success, and we have developed from a small company to a medium-size software company with 85 staff,” said, Sharry Hou, CEO of 3DPageFlip.com, “I'm really excited at this moment, and I'm proud of you, each of my colleagues, thank you very much!”

Johnson, who is a famous expert of flipbook software, and just came back to the company after a show overseas, introduced their latest product, new flip book maker with 3D flash effect, and expressed some ideas about development trends of the magazine maker in the future.

Johnson introduced, "Our new flip book maker with 3D flash effect, is a new product in the industry. The most charming advantage is that it can make an attractive 3D flash effect, improving the optical effect of page flip obviously, from a single dull moment to a fantastic visual feast. ”

The party began with the opening dance of Gangnam Style, which attracted a lot of audience applause and applause from the outset. The party included dances, songs and magic shows.

In addition, Sharry Hou unveils that they will launch a promotion for all its e-book products, which can convert all kinds of document formats (like Word, PowerPoint, Images, and so on) into a flipping book easily.

About 3DPageFlip.com

Established in 2008, 3DPageFlip.com is a professional provider of eBook creators. The company is famous for its low-cost and handy programs for companies, editors and publishers to produce qualified page flipping flash books.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10359065.htm