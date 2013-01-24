CakeSystems™ Software Pens Deal with Neil Kelly Co.

Earth Advantage Institute (EAI), a nonprofit focused on creating tools for better buildings, is excited to announce its CakeSystems energy efficiency software will be used by Neil Kelly Home Performance, a rapidly growing division of the largest design/build remodeling firm in the Northwest.

Neil Kelly will utilize the CakeSystems software platform to accurately and efficiently score a home's energy usage and carbon footprint by using the Energy Performance Score (EPS). An EPS is one of several energy scoring metrics that can be produced using the proprietary software. Neil Kelly's home performance contractors will leverage both the software and the score, a miles-per-gallon label for the home, to provide homeowners with a clear metric on their home's energy footprint, before and after improvements.

“Our home performance business has been growing at an average of 109% year to year since 2006 — in 2011 we completed 211 projects and in 2012 we more than doubled that to 441,” said Chad Ruhoff, Manager, Home Peformance. “With this kind of volume we need audit software that can reduce audit times. With fewer data points to input and high accuracy, CakeSystems can help us reduce the assessment time we spend in each home and enable us to quickly generate branded reports and Energy Performance Scores. This is good for our staff and good for the homeowner.” CakeSystems is the only home energy auditing software suite that leverages, in its entirety, the pure genius of the SIMPLE algorithm, created by nationally recognized energy efficiency expert Michael Blasnik. CakeSystems' core auditing module is the foundation for a customized software suite that fits elegantly into energy efficiency programs to dramatically increase audit-to-retrofit conversion rates. For home performance contractors, CakeSystems software enables more time to spend with clients, enhancing relationships and increasing profits while maintaining a high degree of accuracy.

Energy efficiency programs in Washington, Virginia, Ohio, Massachusetts, Alabama, North Dakota, Vermont, Arizona and Oregon are currently using CakeSystems software. Independent energy auditors are also using the software in eighteen different states across the country.

About Neil Kelly Company

The Neil Kelly Company helps Northwest homeowners care for all aspects of their homes. Services include award-winning design-build remodeling; energy upgrades and home repairs big and small. Established in 1947, the firm has a national reputation for its innovative design-build remodeling and new home construction. With five Pacific Northwest locations, in Portland, Lake Oswego, Eugene, Bend and Seattle, Neil Kelly is renowned for its innovative design and remodeling services quality craftsmanship, and sustainable building practices. Homeowners are invited to attend a free educational seminar to learn more. For information visit http://www.neilkelly.com.

About Earth Advantage Institute

Earth Advantage Institute's nonprofit mission is to advance better built buildings, directly and permanently reducing greenhouse gas emissions. We do this by focusing our efforts on building certification, education, research and consulting. Our organization uses an innovation model that recognizes profit-driven motives while remaining at the vanguard of industry change. We aim to create a building industry that harmonizes the natural and built environment for future generations.

