Painting Arizona "LeTip Blue": New Regional Director Brings Spirit of "Aloha" to Business Networking

Devida Lewis Is Named LeTip International's New Regional Director for Arizona

Although the business world seems to be rebounding after the 21st century's Great Recession, it will be a long haul for some entrepreneurs and business professionals. While many lack the capital or time to create television commercials and go door-to-door to meet potential customers, a different approach to cultivating customers—and revenue—is available: referral marketing. And one company, LeTip International, is geared up to make a difference for small-business owners, led in Arizona by Regional Director Devida Lewis, who was hired by CEO and President Kim Marie Branch-Pettid.

A transplant from Hawaii, Lewis embodies the spirit of “aloha,” the Hawaiian word used to describe an overwhelming care for others. The wife and mother of four is active in her community teaching Sunday school at her local church and dancing hula for non-profit events and special occasions. She has been involved in the commercial real estate industry for almost 16 years and knows the importance of building and maintaining relationships. That is the focus and energy she brings to LeTip in an effort to paint Arizona “LeTip blue,” building the brand into a recognizable entity and the go-to company for small-business owners to increase their qualified referrals.

Lewis is charged up to differentiate LeTip within Arizona by combining her drive, integrity, and ingenuity with LeTip's stellar track record to have a positive impact on business owners in the Grand Canyon State. “The most important thing we have is our reputation, and LeTip provides powerful tools and proven methods to let our reputations speak for themselves through word-of-mouth marketing,” says Lewis. In addition, her experience as a high-level negotiator allows her to connect with a vast cross-section of professionals due to her knowledge of the sales process paired with her entrepreneurial experience and patient persistence.

Through weekly structured meetings, LeTip encourages members of each 20- to 40-person chapter to create their own sales force, which then goes out and generates business on their behalf. Because only one representative of each industry can join a chapter, there's no question about to which real estate professional, for example, members' referrals will go. This is word-of-mouth marketing at its best, one of the oldest ways for businesses to spread awareness of their services and products.

“LeTip is an unknown secret ingredient to building a perpetual, non-stop pipeline for business,” intimates Lewis. “As business professionals, we often get so focused on serving our current clients that we forget to source new clients.” And LeTip is there to cultivate that new pipeline and create long-term value for its members.

To learn more about LeTip, contact Devida Lewis at 800-545-3847 or dlewis(at)letip(dot)com.

About LeTip

LeTip International is the world's largest, privately owned, professional business leads organization. Since 1978, LeTip programs have helped more than 120,000 members, throughout the United States and Canada, build business success through personal referrals.

###

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10359673.htm