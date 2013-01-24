Freedom National Insurance Company, Inc. Appoints New Regional Marketing Manager over Arizona

Freedom National Insurance Company, Inc. appoints new Regional Marketing Manager.

Freedom National Insurance Company, Inc. (http://www.freedomnational.com) announced today that Maricela Estrada has joined the company to further develop their growing auto book and agency force in Arizona. Maricela comes with a wealth of experience within the Auto Insurance Industry, having spent the last several years with Access General as a marketing representative and was instrumental in acquiring numerous new accounts and premium growth in Arizona, as they entered the state. Maricela also brings extensive retail experience having worked for the largest non-standard offices in Arizona for several years, including managing several locations and outlets. Joining in advance of the launch of Freedom's new program, Juniper, Maricela can continue her success.

Maricela joins Freedom National as a Regional Marketing Manager to continue Freedom National's recent success providing cutting edge insurance offerings to many of the top agencies in Arizona. Maricela comments “I am excited to start a new challenge within Freedom National and look forward to working with the team to further develop their auto insurance book profitably while adding new agencies to their network of offices. I am fortunate to be joining such a respected company that prides itself on top quality service and leading edge technology.”

Jason Wootton, VP of Sales and Marketing said “Maricela's wealth of experience and industry knowledge has already made her a key addition to the Freedom National family. We view her addition to the company as a sign of our commitment to being the leading company in Arizona. Our new innovations and the increasing demand from our agencies and producers led us to look for an addition to our team who will fit in with our ethos of innovation, integrity and exceptional service, and it is very fortunate that we were able to find someone of Maricela's caliber to fulfill this role. I'm confident that Maricela will play a key role in growing our auto insurance book working with our existing agents and new agents.”

About Freedom National Insurance Company, Inc.

Freedom National Insurance Company is a technology driven, service oriented company focused on the non-standard auto insurance market.company which Freedom offers customers, producers and agencies a range of quality products and services to suit their auto insurance needs. They currently offer auto insurance products in Arizona, California, Colorado and Utah with up to 12 more additional states being added in 2013. Freedom National Insurance Company's focus on technology,technology advanced underwriting, service and innovation has led to exceptional growth as of late and will continue to provide a stable platform for expansion and profitable growth.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10359593.htm