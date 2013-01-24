Wingaroo Adventure Game Has Children's Online Safety in Mind

New online gaming platform addresses security risks for kids

Computer games can provide many direct educational benefits for children, from learning computers to eye-hand coordination and problem-solving skills. But the online world has few controls and invites many risks for kids, including identity theft, online bullying, and the tendency for children to spend far too many hours on the computer.

Wingaroo Adventure (http://wingaroo.com) provides a secure way for children to play games online, without the concerns parents and teachers have about security and over-indulgence.

In Wingaroo's online virtual world, kids customize their own character to play different kinds of games and go on adventures where they meet other characters and players in the game.

Wingaroo Adventure creator Alexandru Craciun states that the game environment is intended for young kids and pre-teens to play computer games together without security concerns. "We created a non-violent, magical world where kids can discover amazing things and just have a good time," says Craciun. "And parents can know it's a safe and fun learning experience for them."

The free Wingaroo Adventure game platform provides several security measures, including preventing the most common and frightening form of online exploitation: Identity theft. According to a 2011 Carnegie-Melon report by Richard Power (http://www.cylab.cmu.edu/files/pdfs/reports/2011/child-identity-theft.pdf) , over 10% of children have already had their identities used falsely, and parents typically don't monitor their children's identities. Some kids' stolen identities have been used to get credit cards and driver's licenses, and even to buy cars and homes.

"As a strict policy, we never ask for kids' real names and personal information," explains Craciun. "That way, online predators and identity scammers couldn't abuse user profiles even if they hacked the game."

In addition, Wingaroo's in-game communications are monitored to prevent abusive language and bullying.

"Computer games can be great learning tools," says Judah Sanders, who teaches high school science in California. "But kids have to get outside and experience the world, too."

About Wingaroo Adventure

Wingaroo Adventure (http://wingaroo.com) is a free, safe online game environment designed for kids between 6 and 14 years old. Wingaroo is a colorful experience and a continuous adventure that teaches responsibility in the most creative way.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10358870.htm