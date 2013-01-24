Hamilton Pacific Chamberlain, LLC Is Under Contract With USACE For Repairs On Cape Fear River Lock And Dam No. 1 in North Carolina

Hamilton Pacific Chamberlain, LLC is currently under contract with USACE to renovate the Esplanade portion of the Lock and Dam No.1 in North Carolina

Hamilton Pacific Chamberlain, a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, is proud to announce the USACE contract award, to renovate and repair the Esplanade of Lock and Dam #1, Cape Fear River, North Carolina.

Lock and Dam No.1, located on the Cape Fear River, is approximately 26 miles upriver from Wilmington, North Carolina. The Lock and Dam was originally built in 1903 by USACE. Hamilton Pacific Chamberlain is under contract to renovate the Esplanade portion of the Lock and Dam which includes completely removing the Esplanade, in its entirety, installing a new toe drain system and new structural upgrades.

Griffin Hamilton, owner of Hamilton Pacific Chamberlain has stated, "This renovation and repair is in conjunction with the newly installed man made fish ladder which is the largest of its kind in North America. The renovation and repairs of the Esplanade along with the new made fish ladder will allow fish to easily swim upstream giving the river new life."

According to Biologist Frank Yelverton of the U.S Army Corps of Engineers of Wilmington, NC, "generally, if the fish cant make it upstream past the lock and dams, they eventually spawn where they are, they may or may not be successful."

Hamilton Pacific Chamberlain is proud to be given this opportunity by USACE to show that Service Disabled Veterans can provide quality contracting to the Federal Government.

Hamilton Pacific Chamberlain is expected to complete the renovation and repairs by late February 2013.

