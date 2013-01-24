Get a Heavenly Touch on a New Tibet Vacation; Why Do Foreign Travelers Visit Tibet?

Why are there so many people around the world that dream of visiting Tibet every year? The Tibet vacation is a complete new tour package for foreign travelers who want to visit Tibet's people, culture and landscape.

Travelling around the world is a dream of all but it is not always possible to make it true. There are various reasons for the exploration of different places, some want to know the lifestyle of peoples, see the attractions, escape from the routine life and to fill some adventure in their lives. Tibet is a complete package of all of these things. Tibet vacation is a dream of a large number of people, who want to experience the real adventures in the lap of the big plateaus and mountains.

Tibet, the roof of the world, is one of the best gifts of the nature. For centuries this secretive Buddhist kingdom has ruled the hearts of the people. Not just only for the explorers, it was also a dreamland for imperialists and traders and a forbidden land of treasures and riches. Nestled beautifully at the site of the sea of Thetis (Tethys), this land of snow is filled with lots of beautiful places in the Tibetan Culture like Lhasa, Chamdo, Tsetang and Shigatse. Tibetan Buddhism and the rich Khamba folk customs including weddings, funerals, bite and sups are essential parts of its culture. When it comes to its culture, a vacationer can get beyond their imagination with its handicrafts and carvings that are well-known across the world. While shopaholics can also satisfy their thirst for shopping in big markets like Shigatse and Barkhor Streets in Lhasa.

Tibetan cultural and historical heritage is famous across the globe. Tibetan pilgrims and lord Buddha worshipers can be found in Tibet muttering mantras and swinging their prayer wheels in temples. Monasteries are the main sight-seeing. Every year they force many tourists towards their peace and amity. This religious land is remarkable for its various attractions. While on a Tibet tour, you can find the highest mountains in the world, Mt. Qomolangma, and the largest canyon in the world, Yarlung Zangbo River Great Canyon. Adding more to this, the trippers can find numerous lakes and various famous rivers in the land of Tibet.

Sunny sunshine, clear sky, snow-capped peaks, huge grasslands are not enough for a visit to Tibet. A Tibet travel package is incomplete without adventure sports. This traveler's paradise is well-known for biking, trekking and rafting. One of the most lovable adventure sports of this land is mountaineering, which has its back history also.

What's more, for some travelers, Tibet is a spiritual place, attracting them to spend some moments in the lap of the mountains. With its tremendous monastery sights, spectacular high-altitude treks and exquisite views of the world's highest peaks, no one wants to miss a precious opportunity to Visit Tibet.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebtibet-vacation/why-visit-tibet/prweb10347144.htm