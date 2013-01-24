2012 Best Year Ever For Lincolnshire International Online Retailer SocksFox

Lincolnshire based international online retailer SocksFox has announced that 2012 was its best ever year for worldwide sales with the strong second half in particular showing a 20% increase over 2011. Quality socks continued to be its main business but SocksFox added more top brands of underwear, nightwear and gloves during the year to expand its product range.

Lincolnshire based SocksFox.com in the UK is an international online retailer specialising in top brands of socks for men and women, quality underwear, outdoor and sports wear and children's socks. It sells extensively to the UK, Europe, USA, Australia, Japan and the Middle East.

Despite difficult economic conditions in many of its main national marketplaces, SocksFox saw strong growth in 2012, particularly in the second half with a 20% increase over 2011.

Director David Nieburg said, “We specialise in top quality brands and these seem to have weathered the difficult economic conditions well. I am pleased to say there are always people out there who value quality goods and clothes in particular. Our sales have been helped by our decision to offer free worldwide delivery and our new ranges which include Duchamp socks, Dents gloves, Naomi and Nicole, Miraclesuit shapewear and Vanilla nightwear.”

David continued, “Our key UK sales were strong but we also saw good growth in the Far East and Australia. Our international sales stance has certainly been a significant factor in our continued success”.

Established in 2003, SocksFox specialise in top quality clothing brands including Falke, Hanro, Zimmerli, Burlington & Dore Dore which have international appeal. Their sales have continued to grow despite adverse global economic conditions, underpinned by brand quality and close attention to personal service.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10333995.htm