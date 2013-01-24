Human Alliance Principal Gives Social Media Advice on CEO Blog Nation

Human Alliance Managing Principal, Joe Shaheen was recently quoted on CEO Blog Nation as he gave advice on how CEOs and entrepreneurs could use social media to build a stronger brand. Shaheen was one of 12 CEOs, consultants, community leaders, and marketing gurus to be quoted in the article.

The article discusses the dos and don'ts of small businesses engaging user of social media to promote their products or services. Shaheen' s advice focuses on how businesses should focus on consistency of message in social media channels rather than “showboating” by sending flashy or unrealistic messages.

“Businesses and especially small businesses have to ensure that their central message is consistent. They have to keep putting it out there and keep re-enforcing and repeating it. Spontaneous marketing campaigns that have nothing to do with your core message are not going to get you results. That is not to say that you can't be creative,” says Joe Shaheen, Managing Principal and one of Washington DC's leading independent consultants.

The Human Alliance is a leading consultancy in the use of social network analysis to help companies identify who are the opinion leaders that they should target in order to execute a successful branding campaign. Human Domain Mapping™ is a service that analyzes social networks, a client's outgoing message to those social networks, and then determines how message effectiveness can be improved and how to leverage social structure to achieve virility of the message.

“Branding and marketing messages have a way of forming social networks around the message, but that takes time to happen. This is the bottom line reasoning behind consistency and repetition.”

The full article is located at http://rescue.ceoblognation.com/2013/01/23/how-to-have-success-with-social-media-answers/

