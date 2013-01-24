Fitness Consulting Group CEO Announces Elite Training Workshop in Napa, California

Fitness Consulting Group, the parent company of personal trainer marketing website FitBusinessInsider.com, has announced a new training and fitness business workshop in Napa, CA this March. Registration is now open.

Pat Rigsby, CEO of FitBusinessInsider.com's parent company Fitness Consulting Group, has announced that his company is hosting the Elite Training Workshop in Napa, California. For a limited time, attendees who sign up for Early Bird Registration will receive a bonus fitness business building workshop and discounted registration.

The Elite Training Workshop will be hosted at Jeff and Tiffany Larson's Fitness Revolution training facility in Napa on March 23rd. The event will bring together 5 of the top fitness coaches in the nation to help personal trainers improve their skills and expand their fitness businesses.

As with other training workshops hosted by the company, the Elite Training Workshop in Napa will provide hands on instruction geared toward helping trainers hone their craft and expand their skill sets.

“We've worked with thousands of personal trainers over the years, and their businesses always seem to face variations of the same two concerns,” says Fitness Consulting Group CEO Pat Rigsby.

“For one, these trainers have a desire to improve their abilities to train clients and are seeking out current best practices in fitness,” Rigsby says. “The other issue is that they want to find ways to grow their business.”

What not many trainers realize, according to Rigsby and his team at Fitness Consulting Group, is that by becoming better, more well-rounded trainers, fitness professionals can market their unique superior services to their customer base.

The experts at the Elite Training Workshop will seek to address both concerns while covering a range of diverse aspects of personal training.

Among the presenters at the event will be resistance band training expert Dave Schmitz, combat sports strength and conditioning specialist Joel Jamieson, body builder and gym owner Tyler English, and small group personal training entrepreneurs Steve Long and Jared Woolever.

These nationally respected personal trainers will be giving lessons on a range of different subjects, covering fitness-specific topics like how to incorporate resistance bands into a training session, to business topics like how to run a profitable training business through a small group model.

“The Elite Training Workshop is a combination of lecture and hands on coaching from five of the top coaches in the industry,” Rigsby's business partner and Fitness Consulting Group president Nick Berry declares.

The Elite Training Workshop will take place on March 23rd, but customers who register now will also have access to a personal training business building workshop held on March 22nd.

This bonus workshop will focus exclusively on issues faced by personal trainers who own and operate their own businesses. Rigsby and his colleague Ryan Ketchum will help teach personal trainers about marketing, closing sales, and generating more revenue.

