nCircle Releases Microsoft Patch Trend Analysis

nCircle, the leader in information risk and security performance management, today announced the results of a 36-month analysis of Microsoft patch data. The analysis reviewed bulletins and CVEs releases and examined specific emergency and program updates.

IE patches increased 17% from 2011 to 2012

Out-of-band patches decreased by 75% from 2010 levels in 2011 and 2012

Total bulletin volume decreased by 17% over the last 18 months

“It's pretty clear that Microsoft's secure software development efforts are paying off,” said Andrew Storms, director of IT security operations for nCircle. “Over the last two years, Microsoft patch volume has become fairly predictable -- a huge change from the dramatic volume swings we used to see in 2010 and the first half of 2011. Barring unforeseen changes, the patch volume in 2013 should look a lot like 2012, which should be helpful for IT resource plans.”

About nCircle

nCircle is the leading provider of information risk and security performance management solutions to more than 6,500 businesses and government agencies worldwide. nCircle solutions enable enterprises of all sizes to (1) automate compliance and reduce risk, and (2) measure and compare the performance of their IT security program with their own goals and industry peers. nCircle solutions may be deployed on a customer's premises, as a cloud-based service, or in combination, for maximum flexibility and value.

nCircle has won numerous awards for growth, innovation, customer satisfaction and technology leadership and has been ranked among the top 100 best places to work in the San Francisco Bay Area. nCircle is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with regional offices throughout the United States and in London and Toronto. To learn how you can more effectively protect your company visit us at http://www.ncircle.com.

