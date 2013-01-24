Cookie Apps Unveils New Recording and Sharing Tools in Real Piano HD Pro 3.0 for iPad and Announces Special Limited-Time Discounted Pricing

Cookie Apps™ has rolled out Real Piano™ HD Pro 3.0 for iPad – featuring a full sliding keyboard with 88 piano keys, and new recording and sharing tools – and is offering the app for only $0.99 through the end of the month.

Cookie Apps™ has rolled out Real Piano™ HD Pro 3.0 for iPad – featuring a full sliding keyboard with 88 piano keys, and new recording and sharing tools – and is offering the app for only $0.99 through the end of the month. First introduced in the App Store in January 2011, Real Piano HD Pro has gained popularity over the past two years with its 88-key piano keyboard design, impressive graphics and realistic grand piano sound. Today, it is a favorite among amateur and professional musicians, and music educators.

The Real Piano keyboard employs one-touch slide and stretch functionality. “We understand a pianist's need to move fluidly and nimbly across the keys, which is why we made the entire length of our 88-key keyboard accessible during play with the quick slide of a finger,” said Richard Bao, co-founder of Cookie Apps. “Other 88-key apps use octave paging controls that are slow and clumsy.” Players can also pinch the scroll area to resize the key width at any time.

A new toolset and interface for recording and sharing music is a highlight of Real Piano HD Pro 3.0 for iPad. Pianists simply press the record button and start playing; pressing the button again stops and saves the recording. Recordings can be played back through the recordings interface. The interface also enables players to share their recordings via e-mail, Facebook, SoundCloud and iTunes File Sharing. Several pre-recorded samples are included in Real Piano HD Pro 3.0.

All Real Piano apps produce authentic grand piano sound quality that was sampled from a real grand piano – essentially putting a grand piano right into the hands of anyone with an iOS device. In addition to grand piano, Real Piano HD Pro also plays guitar, bass, harp, marimba and music box. It offers a variety of customizable key labels, including different musical notation systems and color schemes, as well as professional tuning and transposition functions.

Real Piano caters to both professional and amateur pianists who call it “wonderful,” “amazing,” “easy to play” and “by far the nicest” piano app. “Being able to zoom in and out of the keys really is helpful and isn't something I've seen in other apps,” said one user. “Now it is so easy to play piano on iPad,” said another user. Real Piano HD Pro is also being used in music education settings. At a school in California, where all K-8 students are assigned an iPad for academic engagement and enrichment, Real Piano HD Pro is a required app for students in many grades.

“We were pleased to learn recently that, in addition to the music enthusiasts and professional pianists who love Real Piano, our app has also found a home in education,” said Bao. “From the children who are learning to play the piano, to the music teachers who are teaching piano, to the choir and band instructors who need a highly portable keyboard … the use of Real Piano in music education is a testament to our app's ability to deliver a great piano-playing experience.”

Get Real Piano HD Pro 3.0 for iPad for only $0.99 (a $2.00 savings) through Jan. 31, 2013.

Cookie Apps™ is the creator of the Real Piano™ family of iOS applications. Real Piano HD Pro for iPad, the flagship app, provides a full 88-key piano keyboard that produces realistic grand piano sound, features professional settings, and offers music recording and sharing tools. Cookie Apps is also the developer of SpotDiff, a free-to-play iOS game that challenges players to spot three differences between each pair of photos in over 100 levels, and Countdown, an iOS countdown utility with aesthetic charm. For more information, visit http://www.cookieapps.com.

