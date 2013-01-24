ñol

Line 6 Introduces New James Tyler Variax JTV-89F Guitar

by Benzinga Staff
January 24, 2013 6:41 PM | 2 min read

New solidbody guitar features Floyd Rose licensed double-locking tremolo system by Graph Tech

ANAHEIM, Calif (PRWEB) January 24, 2013

Line 6, Inc. (NAMM room 212A), leading manufacturer of innovative solutions for musicians, is pleased to introduce JTV-89F, the newest member of the acclaimed James Tyler® Variax® family. With a Floyd Rose® licensed double-locking tremolo system by Graph Tech and the ability to virtually tune down a whole octave without impacting playability or intonation, JTV-89F is ready to throw down like the hammer of Thor.

“JTV-89F is a killer addition to the James Tyler Variax family,” said Max Gutnik, Vice President of Product Management, Line 6. “Many players of heavier styles have been asking for a Variax with a double-locking tremolo, and we heard them—even over all the shredding.”

The ultimate recording guitar, James Tyler Variax can sound like an entire collection of instruments. By combining patented, industry-leading Line 6 modeling with boutique-style craftsmanship, JTV-89F delivers an extreme range of tones within a single guitar.

The Floyd Rose licensed double-locking tremolo system by Graph Tech is designed for rock-solid stability even in the face of serious abuse. The custom-designed bridge includes built-in piezo crystals that flawlessly translate the Variax guitar tone and dynamics. The precision piezos are housed inside a set of Graph Tech String Saver™ saddles, which are highly resistant to rust, corrosion or perspiration—ideal for sweat-stained stages and beer-soaked venues. In addition, JTV-89F features a classic six-in-line headstock configuration that further enhances tuning stability.

JTV-89F is now available in Black and Blood Red finishes. Learn more at line6.com/jtv-89f.

Line 6 also offers a US Custom Series version of JTV-89F with even more paint finish options. Learn about JTV-89F-US and the US Custom Series at line6.com/jtv-89f-us.

# # # # #

About Line 6, Inc.
Line 6 has been at the cutting edge of digital audio product development for musicians and audio professionals since the company pioneered the digital modeling guitar amplifier in 1996. Before the Line 6 brand was formed in the mid-‘90s, co-founders Marcus Ryle and Michel Doidic were principal developers for the Alesis® ADAT®, the digital multi-track recorder that revolutionized the recording industry. Today, Line 6 produces a wide variety of hardware and software products including POD® multi-effect processors, POD Farm® software plug-ins, Spider® guitar amps, a range of professional instrument and microphone digital wireless systems, digital live sound mixers, and speakers, as well as Mobile Keys™ keyboards for Apple iOS devices. For more information, visit line6.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10346311.htm

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

