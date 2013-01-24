NEF CyberLearning Offers Corporations an Innovative Way to Train Employees and Gain Community Support

Dr. Appu Kuttan, Chairman of the National Education Foundation (NEF) CyberLearning, the national nonprofit leaders in bridging the academic and job skills divides in the nation's schools and communities announced today a national initiative to provide a Cyberlearning Employee Training program to corporations and businesses at 80% below the market cost.

Corporations in recent months have witnessed an increase in their training needs and decrease in qualified and skilled candidates. Many corporations training budgets have increased in the US at an annual average of 7% since 2006. Employee training is a fundamental part of corporate sustainability and viability in today's competitive market. Corporations invest in training for several reasons including growth, productivity and skill development. To address these concerns, many businesses have turned to e-learning as a viable option for employee training.

Dr. Appu Kuttan, Chairman of the National Education Foundation (NEF) CyberLearning, the national nonprofit leaders in bridging the academic and job skills divides in the nation's schools and communities announced today a national initiative to provide a Cyberlearning Employee Training program to corporations and businesses at 80% below the market cost. This program will utilize top-rated Web-based online courses and live teachers to provide anywhere, anytime training in all areas of IT, Business and Management. The employees will also receive certificates from the State University of New York (http://www.nefuniversity.org ).

NEF will deploy the funds received from corporations to set up world-class K-12 Cyber-learning academies in the schools chosen by the corporations. Thus schools receive free top-rated individualized courses in STEM (Science, Technology Engineering, Math) as well as English, Social studies, SAT/ACT, IT, Business and Management. See http://www.cyberlearning.org.

This is a real win-win-win program. The corporations and businesses save 80% of their training costs, and receive enormous community recognition and corporate social responsibility credits. The schools get free world-class STEM+ academies. The communities benefit from the better skilled students and workers.

NEF Chairman Dr. Kuttan noted that, "according to the U.S. Labor Department, US has 3 million jobs looking for people. An obvious solution is to provide high-quality, affordable job skills training to a million employees, the goal of the NEF project.” Former President Bill Clinton commended Dr. Kuttan for empowering tomorrow's leaders, stating, “I salute you for your ongoing commitment for creating a better and stronger America."

To sign up for the program or for additional information, contact Tamara Stephens at 703-823-9999 or tstephens(at)nefuniversity(dot)org. To view NEF's course offerings, see NEF's course catalog containing 5,500 courses grouped into 65 course packages at http://www.nefuniversity.org/catalog.

About NEF CyberLearning

The National Education Foundation (NEF) is the national non-profit leader in bridging the academic and job skills divides through Web-based digital education with/without live teachers. CyberLearning, a major project of NEF, provides IT, business, management, digital literacy, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math), English, social studies, and test prep education to millions of disadvantaged students and adults across the nation.

