Zane Benefits Publishes New Information on Employer Health Insurance Share Responsibility Rules

The Rules Contain Proposed Regulations Providing Guidance Under Internal Revenue Code Section 4980H

Today, the IRS released new information about Employer Health Insurance Shared Responsibility Rules.

The IRS released a new set of proposed regulations regarding the employer shared responsibility rules. The proposed regulations are intended to provide a comprehensive set of rules that employers can rely on to comply with the law and tax liabilities.

Summary of the New Proposed Employer Shared Responsibility Rules

The new rules contain proposed regulations providing guidance under Internal Revenue Code section 4980H regarding the shared responsibility for employers regarding employee health coverage. The proposed regulations only affect employers that meet the definition of "applicable large employer". Employers may rely on the proposed regulations for guidance pending the issuance of final regulations or other applicable guidance.

FAQ's for the New Proposed Employer Shared Responsibility Rules

The IRS has released a set of questions and answers that provide additional detail on these requirements. The FAQ's detail the following topics:

1) Basics of Employer Shared Responsibility Provisions

2) Which Employers are Subject to the Employer Shared Responsibility Provisions

3) Liability for the Employer Shared Responsibility Payment

4) Calculation of the Employer Shared Responsibility Payment

5) Making an Employer Shared Responsibility Payment

6) Transition Relief

