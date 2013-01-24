Attorney Build Project member, John M. O'Brien & Associates Sponsored the Nguyen Family's Home

Personal injury lawyer John M. O'Brien contributed side by side with the other legal sponsors to the Nguyen Family's Home building project made possible by the Sacramento Habitat for Humanity.

The construction of the Nguyen family's perfect home was possible first thanks to the Sacramento Habitat for Humanity and to dedicated sponsors including the professional law corporation John M. O'Brien & Associates.

Mr. O'Brien's law firm generously contributed to the Nguyen home project, which was a family's dream come true.

The Nguyens moved to the United States from Vietnam, where the family's patriarch, Khanh Nguyen, provided his family a good life. They had their own home and lived comfortably. Because of the fact that Khanh's father had a high official position in The South Vietnamese Army during the war, the family was marked as anti-communist and suffered persecution. Khanh's father spent 10 years in jail as a political prisoner and the family was banned from any government job.

Khanh and his wife Tammy dreamt of a better life for their daughters Jenny and Giang. They left Vietnam roughly three years ago and came to the United States to give their children a better future.

The Nguyens moved here with no possessions and had to start from scratch. They rented a two-bedroom apartment and all found low paying jobs. Khanh read an article about Sacramento Habitat for Humanity, an organization dedicated to helping families acquire a new home of their own.

The Nguyens signed up for the program and enthusiastically completed the required 500 hours of sweat equity in less than 4 months!

“The American dream come true", as expressed by Jenny Nguyen, when the new home was move-in ready. The Nguyens moved into their Net-Zero Energy home, on June 23rd, 2012, after a public dedication ceremony followed by lunch and a tour of their brand new home.

The state of the art construction produces renewable energy and draws no more power from the grid than it gives back, meaning that the family's monthly utility bill is not higher than $10. The Nguyen family's home received Platinum LEED Certification from the United States Green Building Council, which designates it as being a highly energy efficient building.

“This was a very gratifying project and I followed it closely,”– said John O'Brien personal injury lawyer in Elk Grove. “The decision to sponsor the project was a very rewarding experience. The Nguyens are a very deserving family.” – added Mr. O'Brien.

About John M. O'Brien

Attorney John M. O'Brien is a dedicated personal injury lawyer in the Sacramento, Elk Grove and San Francisco areas. He has over 23 years of experience in the following practice areas: automobile accident injuries, boating accidents, brain injuries, burn injuries, spinal cord injuries, nursing home abuse, animal attacks, product liability and wrongful death. Mr. O'Brien has an excellent reputation and an impressive record of verdicts, settlements and arbitration awards.

# # #

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebsponsorship/home-project/prweb10354871.htm