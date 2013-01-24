Live from the Heart Gives High School Students a Close up Look at Live Heart Surgery

An innovative educational program that takes school students on an interactive video journey through heart surgery is being offered by Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, IL and the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago, IL.

An innovative educational program that takes school students on an interactive video journey through heart surgery is being offered by Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, IL and the Museum of Science and Industry, in Chicago, IL.

Students in grades 9 through 12, follow a patient through diagnostic testing and into the operating room for heart bypass surgery. Students can view the surgery from either their classroom or from the Museum. The goal is to expand the public's understanding of the human heart - how it functions and what factors can increase a person's risk for heart disease. More than 20,000 high school students throughout the country have participated since the program's inception. Sessions are held every Wednesday.

The program can be considered for a feature story in honor of National Heart Month in February.

For more information, contact Vincent Pierri, manager public affairs, Advocate Health Care. vincent. pierri(at)advocatehealth(dot)com; 630.990.5126

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10359544.htm