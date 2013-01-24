Experienced Of Counsel Joins Haynes and Boone Real Estate Practice

Haynes and Boone's New York Office Continues Growth

The Haynes and Boone, LLP New York Real Estate practice has added Of Counsel Nicholas Hoffman, bolstering the firm's abilities to represent institutional and private clients in sophisticated transactions.

“Nick brings a wealth of knowledge and is a well-respected practitioner,” said Walter Schleimer, co-chair of the Real Estate/Real Estate Finance Section of Haynes and Boone. “His experience superbly enhances our existing real estate talent and expands the capabilities we offer to clients.”

The addition of Hoffman continues the steady plans for growth of the firm's New York office and its real estate practice group. In the past two years, Haynes and Boone has become a major player in the New York and broader East Coast markets by virtue of strong lateral hiring and the rapid broadening of its client base.

Hoffman's legal experience includes representing clients in real estate transactions, including senior and subordinate debt financings, debt restructurings, syndicated debt financings, preferred equity investments, capital markets transactions and asset acquisitions and dispositions.

Hoffman also comes with business experience in commercial real estate development, construction and operation. Most recently, he served as the senior vice president and chief legal officer of Ruben Companies, where he worked on the repositioning and development of office and residential properties in New York, Washington, D.C. and Boston.

He received a Certificate in Real Estate Finance and Investment from the New York University Shack Institute of Real Estate in 2012, his juris doctorate from New York University School of Law in 1998, a master's in architecture from the University of Pennsylvania in 1995 and a bachelor of arts from the University of Virginia in 1990.

Haynes and Boone's Real Estate practice is one of the largest and most experienced in the nation. The firm has 60 attorneys with experience representing clients engaged in every facet of buying, selling, developing, operating, leasing, capitalizing and financing real estate for operators, investors and users for both U.S. clients as well as foreign clients.

The firm's New York office has grown to more than 60 lawyers from one just a few years ago. The firm recently signed a 15-year lease for 74,600 square feet - the entire 25th and 26th floors - at the 70-story 30 Rockefeller Center. Ultimately the firm plans to house more than 100 attorneys in its New York location.

