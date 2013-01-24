PreDiabetes Centers Launches Treatment Facility in The Woodlands

Houston-Area Physician Joins Staff of New Prediabetes Treatment Center

PreDiabetes Centers, a top provider of personalized prediabetes treatment, expands its presence in Texas with the opening of a location near Houston. The Center's client-focused care team is partnering with distinguished physician Dr. Nadeem Jamil, who will direct comprehensive treatment for the prevention of diabetes at the Center in The Woodlands.

Dr. Jamil has extensive experience in treating prediabetes and diabetes. Board certified in internal medicine, Dr. Jamil spent many years caring for patients diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, the condition that develops when prediabetes is left untreated. Now, he looks forward to intercepting the disease at a much earlier stage–when it's still reversible–in patients with prediabetes.

“We need to do our best to deal with important health issues, and prevention is the key. Diabetes and its complications can be prevented,” said Dr. Jamil.

Dr. Jamil will oversee the care of clients in the 12-month program using cutting-edge, medically proven practices, including medication, nutritional supplementation, prediabetes meal planning, stress-reduction therapies, and advanced hormonal support.

“A holistic approach can stop diabetes before it manifests,” said Dr. Jamil. “It's important to prevent this dangerous disease at the earliest time possible.”

Dr. Jamil completed his residency at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia and earned his medical degree from Dow Medical College in Karachi, Pakistan. He founded Woodlands Internists, a comprehensive medical care practice, and has served in several leadership positions at St. Luke's The Woodlands Hospital, Nexus Specialty Hospital and Park Manor Nursing Home. He has been practicing in The Woodlands for more than 10 years.

Outside of the office, Dr. Jamil can be found on the tennis court or at home watching classic and foreign movies, reading or gardening.

Dr. Jamil will see patients at the PreDiabetes Center of The Woodlands, located at 17191 St. Luke's Way, Suite 201, in Conroe.

PreDiabetes Centers is a private company based in Austin, Texas, that specializes in the prevention and treatment of diabetes. Treatment at the Center is based on physician-led care and lifestyle intervention tailored to each client. The company offers free biomarker-based blood screening that can detect prediabetes, and also continuing biomarker tests to monitor processes in the body associated with prediabetic conditions.

