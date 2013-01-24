Dental Care Alliance Experiences Aggressive Growth In 2012

Dental Care Alliance experiences growth in 2012 by welcoming 60 new offices.

Dental Care Alliance (DCA) has aggressively grown over the last 12 months bringing their total office count to 145 locations across eight states.

DCA welcomed the following affiliate offices in 2012:



Oceans Dental Group – Palm Coast, FL

West Orange Dental Group – Ocoee, FL

Metro Orlando Dental Group – Orlando, FL

Kelly Moore Family Practice – Rockledge, FL

Sweetwater Smiles – Longwood, FL

Dr. Thomas Nalepka – East Peoria, IL

The Foehr Group – Bloomington, IL

Dr. Jeffery Penfil – West Chester, PA

Drs. Finkelman and Machlus, DDS – Abington, PA

Stephen C. Levin, DDS – Forest Hill, MD

Dr. Howard Shapiro and Associates – Elkton, MD and Havre de Grace, MD

Towncare Dental Partners – 49 affiliated dental practices throughout Florida

DCA is excited to welcome these newly affiliated practices and is positioning itself for additional growth in 2013.

