Selena Gomez Concert Benefiting the U.S. Fund for UNICEF Raises More Than $150,000

UNICEF Ambassador Selena Gomez helps support UNICEF's lifesaving work for children worldwide

Actress, multiplatinum recording artist, and fashion designer Selena Gomez hosted a concert benefiting the U.S. Fund for UNICEF on Saturday, January 19th at the Best Buy Theater in New York City. The third annual Acoustic Charity Concert hosted by Ms. Gomez, a UNICEF Ambassador and avid supporter of the organization, raised more than $150,000 to support UNICEF's programs that provide nutrition, clean water, medicine, education, and more to children worldwide.

“I have worked with UNICEF since I was 17 years old, and I've seen first-hand the results of their critical support for children all over the world. When I first started with the organization, 24,000 children died everyday of causes we can prevent, and that number has now been reduced to 19,000. It's amazing to see the progress and I'm thrilled to help bring awareness to UNICEF's lifesaving work,” said Ms. Gomez.

During her show, Ms. Gomez performed hits including “Love You Like A Love Song,” “Naturally,” and “Who Says” as well as fan favorite cover songs such as Britney Spears' “Hit Me Baby One More Time” and Taylor Swift's “I Knew You Were Trouble.” The concert also featured performers Bridgit Mendler, Noah Guthrie, and Nat and Alex Wolff.

Ms. Gomez was appointed a UNICEF Ambassador in September 2009, and she has enthusiastically used her talents to advocate for the world's most vulnerable children. In total, Ms. Gomez's three Acoustic Charity Concerts for UNICEF have raised nearly $400,000 for UNICEF programs worldwide.

Ms. Gomez recently attended the annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York City where she auctioned off two backstage packages to her benefit concert for the highest bidders, raising $40,000 for UNICEF.

About UNICEF

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) works in 190 countries and territories to save and improve children's lives, providing health care and immunizations, clean water and sanitation, nutrition, education, emergency relief and more. The U.S. Fund for UNICEF supports UNICEF's work through fundraising, advocacy, and education in the United States. Together, we are working toward the day when ZERO children die from preventable causes and every child has a safe and healthy childhood. Visit unicefusa.org for more information.

