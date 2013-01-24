Nichols Kaster Files Overtime Case Against CashCall, Inc. and GreenLight Financial Services on Behalf of Mortgage Underwriters

Plaintiffs in both cases are mortgage underwriters and allege that Greenlight and CashCall misclassified them and other mortgage underwriters as exempt from the overtime requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act and state wage and hour laws.

On January 23, 2013 former employees of CashCall, Inc. filed suit in California federal court seeking unpaid overtime wages and other wages and penalties under state and federal law. On January 18, 2013, a former employee of Greenlight Financial Services filed suit in California federal court also seeking unpaid overtime wages and state and federal law. The Plaintiffs in both cases are mortgage underwriters and allege that Greenlight and CashCall misclassified them and other mortgage underwriters as exempt from the overtime requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act and state wage and hour laws, and as a result, improperly denied them compensation. The case against Greenlight is entitled McGonigal v. Greenlight Financial Services, case number 8:13-cv-00089-AG-JPR, and is filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California. The case against CashCall is entitled White v. CashCall, Inc., case number 8:13-cv 13-00109-JST (MLGx) and is also filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

According to the complaints, Greenlight and CashCall uniformly classified their mortgage underwriters as “exempt” from overtime pay and did not pay them overtime, even though they were entitled to receive overtime pay. The Plaintiffs in both cases are represented by Matthew C. Helland, who stated, “My clients simply seek to recover, for themselves and for other mortgage underwriters, the wages and other payments that were withheld as a result of these mortgage companies' improper classification.”

The Plaintiffs are represented by Matthew C. Helland from Nichols Kaster, which has offices in Minneapolis, Minnesota and San Francisco, California. Information regarding the CashCall and Greenlight case is available at http://www.nka.com. Additional information is available by contacting Nichols Kaster toll-free at (877) 448-0492.

