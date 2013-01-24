Society of Manufacturing Engineers Issues Call for Entries to Contemporary Art Gallery at RAPID 2013

Artists Invited to Submit Work Created with Trendsetting New Process

The Society of Manufacturing Engineers (SME) is seeking submissions for artwork that will be displayed in the Contemporary Art Gallery during the RAPID Conference and Exposition to be held at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, Penn., June 10-13, 2013.

The Contemporary Art Gallery will recognize artists who use additive manufacturing, 3D printing or 3D imaging technologies to create works of art. The new process allows for the creation of artwork with the most complex patterns and geometrical shapes.

“RAPID presents artists familiar with design software and additive manufacturing processes the opportunity to display their work to an appreciative audience, while providing traditional artists the opportunity to explore this new medium and participate in the 3D printing industry,” said Gary Mikola, SME business development manager.

How 3D printing / additive manufacturing art medium works:

Artists create digital models of their work with CAD software. The CAD files are converted into a 3D printable STL file format. The STL file is transferred to a 3D printing / additive manufacturing machine. The machine outputs different materials onto a platform, building cross sections one layer at a time. Each layer corresponds with the virtual cross section of the artists' CAD file to create the final work of art.

Deadline to submit entries for the Contemporary Art Gallery is March 4.

There are two ways artists can participate. Those that have existing works created using additive technologies can submit a photo image of their art. Alternatively, artists can submit new designs in JPG file format for review and consideration to be printed. Submissions will be juried by event advisors for selection and display. All artwork must be durable and stable for display on a 2-foot-square surface pedestal.

Artwork will be prominently displayed on the RAPID show floor. Artists will receive publicity and promotion in the form of press releases, listings in the printed show directory, online visibility in the RAPID Contemporary Art eGallery and social media marketing.

“Art can inspire product designers to think outside their comfort zone to produce new industrial and consumer products,” Mikola added.

More than 50 works of art have been displayed since SME introduced the Contemporary Art Gallery at RAPID 2010.

