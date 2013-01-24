Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes Presents the "As the World Turns" Music Video by Parlay Starr

The video is presented by Coast 2 Coast Video Distribution.

Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes announce the release of the “As the World Turns” music video by hip-hop artist Parlay Starr. The video is now available for view on YouTube and is filmed, directed and edited by Parlay Starr. The single features Crooked I and Mic B.

Parlay Starr is an artist, producer and songwriter from South Central Los Angeles. Since he began his career in the music industry 15 years ago, he has done multiple tours and released several projects. To date, Parlay Starr has worked with many notable artists including Chris Brown, Snoop Dogg, Tyga, Omarion, D J Quik, 2nd II None, Tha Realest, Krazy Bone, The Guru, Master P, Too Short, Ray J, Kokane, Sugar Free, C-Bo, Yukmouth, Jim Jones, Dub C, Three 6 Mafia, and more.

The single “As the World Turns” is on Parlay Starr's upcoming album “Lost Cloth.” The album is set to drop in the fall and will be hosted by DJ Whoo Kid with features from Crooked I, Snoop Dogg, Kokane, and The Outlawz. Parlay will release a video with Snoop Dogg next month. Keep up with all updates by following him on Twitter.

