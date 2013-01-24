Ricky Benton Racing (RBR) Enterprises: Riggs to Pilot No. 92 for First Five NCWTS Races

Team looks to run full schedule if additional sponsorship is secured.

When Ricky Benton Racing (RBR) Enterprises tabbed Scott Riggs to drive the No. 92 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) entry at Martinsville last fall, the veteran driver was just looking to go out and have a little fun running in the series where he got his start in NASCAR.

But after a fifth-place finish in the BTS Tire and Wheel Distributors/fleetHQcom/QMI Chevrolet, Riggs and team owner Ricky Benton decided to extend the relationship into 2013. Riggs will be behind the wheel of the No. 92 for at least the first five races of the upcoming season. RBR Enterprises is looking for additional sponsorship to expand its schedule, possibly the entire 22-race slate.

"These guys have some great equipment," said Riggs. "We are going to see exactly where we are over the first five races and evaluate the program.

"I believe we can get get the truck up front and run in the top 10. Our first goal is going to be consistently running on the lead lap. The top tens will come if we can do that."

Riggs is confident that going from a part-time team to a full-time one will not be a problem for RBR.

"With the trucks that they have," Riggs said, "we can quickly ramp up to running the full schedule if we can get some good runs early and bring some more sponsorship on board."

With Riggs behind the wheel, Benton is optimistic about his team's 2013 outlook.

"Scott is an amazing talent and we are couldn't be happier to have him back in the truck this year," said Benton. "His run at Martinsville really energized the team.

"We made some major improvements to our trucks during the off season. These guys on this team have been working very hard since we were last at track. I think we are going to have a great season and will be a great partner for anyone looking to get involved in the series in 2013."

Mike Hester will be returning to RBR Enterprises in 2013 to call the shots as the crew chief for the No. 92 truck. Hester served as crew chief at RBR in 2010 and 2011.

"It's great to have Mike back with the team," said Benton. "We have been racing together for a long time and have had a lot of success. We are lucky he's back home in 2013."

About RBR Enterprises

Based in tiny Cerro Gordo, N.C. (population 244), RBR Enterprises has been racing in numerous touring series throughout the Southeast for over 20 years. Competing extensively in the USAR Pro Cup Series - winning a championship in 2002 and two Rookie of the Year honors - the team has made forays into the ARCA Series and several NASCAR Touring Series.

In 2010, RBR joined the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with driver Dennis Setzer, competing in eight races.

RBR teamed up with Clay Rogers for the 2011 season finishing 20th in the driver standings and 25th in the owner standings despite only running 15 of the 25 races. The season was highlighted by a third-place finish in the season-open NextEra 250 at Daytona International Speedway.

In 2012, David Reutimann, Chad McCumbee and Scott Riggs all saw time behind the wheel of the No. 92 truck. Riggs posted the team's top finish with his fifth-place effort at Martinsville.

Sponsorship Opportunities Available:

For more information, or to learn how you can partner with RBR Enterprises and driver Scott Riggs in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, contact Rick Benton II at 910.840.6857 or by email at rbrmarketing(at)ncez(dot)net.

Location:

Black's Tire & Auto Services

1823 E Millbrook Rd

Raleigh, North Carolina 27609

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10359425.htm