iRepair.net Announces Special Discount For Month On Online Virus Removal And Computer Repair

iRepair.net, a leading online computer support organization, has announced a price discount, ranging from 15% to 30% depending upon several factors such as purchase value and volume, for the next month for their online virus removal service and computer repair service customers. The discount is expected to benefit the company by growing their existing customer base by an estimated 20-25% and generating immediate revenue that is expected to be 50% higher than the average monthly revenue.

A leading online computer support company, iRepair.net, has announced a price discount for two of their largest revenue-generating business verticals – the online virus removal services and the online computer repair services. The objectives, as stated by the company representatives, are twofold. On one hand, the company is attempting to generate some immediate revenue driven by acquisition of new customers, which will be easier with the temporary price drop. On the other hand, the existing customers of the company are likely to make impulse purchases to avail the price discount benefits – transactions that would not have happened otherwise.

“The drop in the prices is temporary – this is a one-month special discount that we are offering and the prices will be back to regular after the one-month period elapses”, said Siddhartha Kapoor, while speaking to the press earlier today. “Of late, after the launch of Windows 8, many people do not have an idea about the names of the companies that are equipped to help them with the new operating system. We are fully capable of doing that. However, our online computer support needs to reach out to wider sections of the population in order to gain a better exposure; hence, this discount is being offered. The discount will vary between 15-30%, depending upon the number of services purchased, the value of purchase and the independent pricing of each of the items. This will attract a significant number of new clients towards our services.”

The discount offer comes at a time when new viruses have started showing up on the Internet following the release of Microsoft's new operating system, Windows 8 . The increasing diversity of computer operating systems has also complicated the already-complex device driver and hardware support issues, and has created an environment in which many end-customers are looking for reliable long term online computer support solutions. According to the company predictions, this new move is expected to ride this demand and increase the customer base of the company by a minimum of 20%, which could go up to around 25% depending upon several external factors.

In addition to the new customer acquisition, the cross-sell opportunity that the move will provide for the existing customers of the company is also expected to generate a substantial volume of revenue. A company spokesperson was quoted saying, “As a side-benefit of this move, our existing customers have also been emailed about the one-time price drop offer, and we believe a major number of them will check out some of our services that they don't already avail, enhancing our cross-sell revenues.” The total enhancement in the bottom line is expected to be around 50% compared to the average monthly bottom line, as per the spokerperson.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10359139.htm