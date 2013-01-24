New Year, New Call For Choice By Dial An Exchange

Global timeshare exchange provider Dial An Exchange advocates on behalf of timeshare owners for choice when it comes to their exchange options.

As timeshare owners plan their holidays for 2013, many will assess their timeshare exchange options thinking they are locked into only one choice of exchange provider. In the biggest misconception of the exchange business, Dial An Exchange (DAE) seeks to shed some light on the process to explain to owners that they have choices when it comes to exchanging their product for their next vacation.

“One of the most important elements of timeshare ownership is the ability for an owner to exchange their holiday week for a different location anywhere in the world. Most owners only know the one exchange company they were originally introduced to when they bought at their home resort,” said Francis Taylor, CEO, DAE. “If owners think they are only able to use the services of their original exchange provider, they will never be exposed to the alternative vacation options available to them.”

“That is why we need to advocate on behalf of those owners and let them know they have options. They are not obligated to be locked into the same company year after year.”

“Freedom of choice is one of the fundamental tenets of our society, so why shouldn't timeshare owners at least have the knowledge that they can choose a different exchange company if they like,” added Taylor.

Gone are the days of timeshare owners going back to their same home resort year after year – as the options for today's owners are so vast that they can visit a new resort destination each year and never run out of choices. It is this freedom of choice that DAE is encouraging among the millions of timeshare owners around the world. For instance, DAE provides an exchange program which includes free membership to nearly 450,000 members around the world, who only pay for their exchange at the time of the actual transaction.

For more information and to book a terrific vacation with Dial An Exchange, please visit http://daelive.com.

About Dial An Exchange

DAE has grown significantly since it first opened its doors in 1997. A strong focus on quality customer service has led to their continued growth as over 50% of their new memberships have been the result of personal referrals. Today, the company is approaching 450,000 members worldwide and is a truly viable option for all timeshare owners to exchange their weeks and points or credits products. DAE's robust set of membership benefits makes it easy for timeshare owners to truly enjoy their vacation ownership experience. Their simple, flexible and innovative direct to consumer approach has evolved into a range of business development and support tools for their business partners such as resorts, management companies and Home Owners Associations who are looking for a competitive edge to support their rapid growth.

Membership benefits include a free membership option, Gold Advantage membership option, low exchange fees, a 3-year credit for every banked week, 24/7 live access to exchange weeks, personalized customer service, worldwide vacation availability, discounted rental weeks in prime locations and informative monthly e-Newsletters providing travel tips, destination ideas and money saving promotions and offers. At DAE, the timeshare owners' needs come first and foremost and quality of service is never compromised. For more information, please visit http://daelive.com.

