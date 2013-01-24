Sunrise Management & Consulting Selects Building Engines for Powerful Mobile And Reporting Capabilities

Sunrise Management & Consulting today announced the selection of Building Engines as their web-based and mobile real estate operations management software solution.

Sunrise Management & Consulting today announced the selection of Building Engines as their web-based and mobile real estate operations management software solution. The organization - which manages multi-family, Homeowner/Condominium Association and Commercial Investment real estate in the New England region - wanted to improve operational efficiency and enhance the services offered to clients by employing online and mobile capabilities for work order, preventive maintenance, inspections, incident management and more.

Sunrise selected Building Engines for its easy-to-use interface and broad tracking and reporting capabilities for property operations.

"We pride ourselves on being cutting edge," said Jesse Holland, President and Founder of Sunrise Management & Consulting. "The Building Engines Mobile Platform and reporting capabilities will help us continue to be one of the area's premier property management companies."

"It's always an honor to be selected by a tech-savvy company like Sunrise," said Paul Holusha, Northeast Regional Sales Director for Building Engines. "We keep an ear to the ground and strive to offer in-demand and innovative tools like BE-Mobile, our ground-breaking mobile app, for property and tenant management organizations. A nod from Sunrise shows us we are on the right path."

About Sunrise Management & Consulting

Sunrise Management & Consulting is an innovative third party property management company that provides performance-driven management, consulting and market information services for owners and investors in residential and commercial real estate.

Since 1998, Sunrise Management & Consulting, headquartered in Albany, NY, has built an outstanding reputation managing multi-family properties, Homeowner/Condominium Associations and Commercial Investment real estate. For more information: http://www.sunrisemc.com/

About Building Engines, Inc.

Building Engines is a web-based and mobile system providing owners and managers of all property types with a comprehensive solution for improving operations and workflow management. Founded in 2000 by an entrepreneurial team of building and facilities operations management professionals, Building Engines serves the needs of hundreds of millions of square feet of commercial, corporate, institutional and health care real estate in the United States, Canada and Europe. For more information: http://www.buildingengines.com/



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebBuilding-Engines/Sunrise-Management/prweb10359298.htm