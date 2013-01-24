DTRA to Receive Joint Meritorious Unit Award

DTRA will receive a Joint Meritorious Unit Award during a formal ceremony at DTRA headquarters on January 25.

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) will receive a Joint Meritorious Unit Award for its extraordinary contributions made to the warfighter and national defense from October 1, 2008 to September 30, 2011. The award is to be formally presented by Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter during a ceremony at DTRA headquarters, tomorrow, January 25, 2013.

The Joint Meritorious Unit Award is reserved for organizations providing meritorious service, beyond that which is normally expected, or under extraordinary circumstances that involve national interests.

“DTRA made significant contributions to the nation's strategic efforts to reduce the threat of Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) to the United States, its interests, and allies,” according to Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter who will be making the formal presentation.

More than 300 DTRA employees will join Deputy Secretary of Defense Carter and DTRA Director Kenneth A. Myers III in the McNamara complex auditorium for the ceremony.

“Every employee played an important role in DTRA's extraordinary support to the warfighter, the Department of Defense and our nation,” said Myers. “DTRA's actions provided DoD and the nation with a holistic and comprehensive capability to defend the U.S., its interests, and allies against the changing nature of the WMD threat.”

DTRA safeguards America's interests from weapons of mass destruction (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high explosives) by controlling and reducing the threat to the United States and its allies, and providing quality tools and services for the warfighter. This Department of Defense combat support agency is located at Fort Belvoir, Va., and operates field offices worldwide.

