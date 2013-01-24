Yosemite Sierra Visitors Bureau Announces Yosemite Area Travel Deals for Valentine's Day

Numerous Yosemite area hotels, restaurants and more are offering attractive travel deals to help couples looking for a romantic getaway.

“A romantic trip doesn't have to be a budget breaker,” said Jarrod Lyman with the Yosemite Sierra Visitors Bureau.

“There are many ways couples can escape and have a great time while leaving some money left in their wallet,” he said.

The Narrow Gauge Inn, located in Fish Camp just a few minutes south of Yosemite National Park, has an all-inclusive Valentine's Day package including a queen room for two, champagne and chocolate covered strawberries, rose petals on the bed, a continental breakfast basket delivered to your room and complimentary hot beverages and banana bread for only $119.

The Hampton Inn in Madera is promoting their “Heart Special” featuring a stay in a Jacuzzi Suite, a rose petal adorned bed, box of chocolates, wine or apple cider and a dozen roses for $175 for a stay between Feb. 9 and 17. Guests must call 559-661-0910 to book.

The Tenaya Lodge at Yosemite is also offering couples a romantic stay. Packages include one night's accommodation in a spa suite, bottle of champagne and strawberries, breakfast in bed for two on February 15 starting at $369.

For couples looking for a private, bed and breakfast style retreat, A Haven of Rest in Oakhurst is offering a one night stay in the Orchard View Suite with full candlelight breakfast served in-suite with roses and card, a box of chocolate and a bottle of wine or sparkling cider with spa robes for luxurious lounging for $278.

The Pines Resort is offering lodging and dining packages at Ducey's on the Lake, with different deals for travelers staying on Valentine's Day and for those arriving some time that week.

Guests can stay in a Chalet for only $79 or Suite for $119 per night on Valentine's Day, or weekend rates starting at $99. Additional packages include romantic enhancements with flowers, a romance package and more. A four course dinner from Chef Johnathan Frabotta starts at only $49. Call 559-642-3121 to book or for more information.

Dining options also abound if couples are looking for a romantic dining retreat. The River Creek Café in Ahwahnee is offering a special Valentine's Day Dinner including jumbo shrimp cocktail, roasted pork tenderloin roulade, and chocolate lava cake for desert for $29.95.

The Blue Heron in Yosemite Lakes Park is holding a Valentine's Day Dinner and Dance for $45. Dinner includes a starter of your choice of salad or one of Chef Christian Mueller's famous soups, a main course of prime rib of beef or baked lobster tail or Chicken Oscar and a flourless chocolate cake with raspberries. Reservations can be made by calling 559-658-6969.

Crabcakes in Oakhurst has created a special Valentine's Day Menu featuring a prime rib of beef or lobster ravioli for $55 per couple, New York Steak or Lobster Pasta for $75 per couple or the “Sweetheart Special” featuring Filet Mignon and Lobster Tail for $95 per couple. Dinners include Sweetdreams Desserts and more. Reservations are required by calling 559-641-7667.

Erna's Elderberry House, the renowned five-star restaurant, has a multitude of special events happening around the Valentine's Day holiday. The 30th Annual Valentine's Epicurean Dinner is Sunday, February 17. The six course meal will feature innovative and delicious new culinary creations paired with the elegant surroundings of the estate and harp music performed by Laura Porter. Information on other events are available at http://www.chateausureau.com/events.html.

Visitors looking for gifts can head to Valley Pistachio on Highway 99 in Madera. The store specializes in locally grown produce, and for Valentine's Day they are featuring chocolate covered items. From favorites like chocolate strawberries to other fun choices like chocolate blueberries, chocolate covered coffee beans, sugar free chocolate covered nuts, chocolate raisins and many more.

The deals will also be listed at http://www.yosemitethisyear.com/valentines. Year round specials can be found at http://www.yosemitethisyear.com/special-deals.

