Britannica Publishes New Elementary e-Books; Hundreds of New Titles in Major School Subjects

Britannica Digital Learning is publishing hundreds of new non-fiction e-books for grades preK-6 in a wide range of school subjects, the company announced today.

More the 300 titles in science, social studies, language arts and math will be available by June, each of them curriculum-aligned, covering topics such as animals, colors, holidays, elementary math concepts, astronomy, famous people and hundreds of others.

The new e-volumes represent a significant addition to Britannica's already formidable e-book title list, which is set to surpass 850 volumes this year, and a big boost in its elementary-school offerings. The new books are rigorously edited, extensively illustrated and designed to be enjoyable and engaging to students. They provide schools and libraries with a large selection of high-quality texts for classroom study and research and will help satisfy the non-fiction reading requirements of the new Common Core State Standards.

Britannica e-books are whiteboard ready, making them ideal for the classroom. They can be accessed 24/7 by students, teachers and library patrons through any Web connection. They require no special reading device and can be read on a PC, tablet computer or smart phone. All titles in a school's or library's holdings can be searched with a single keyword. Password-protected notes can be saved and the material can be printed.

“These new titles represent a treasure trove of great reading and research for kids and a big asset for teachers,” said Michael Ross, general manager of Britannica Digital Learning and a senior vice president at Encyclopaedia Britannica, Inc. “Kids can access them anytime, anywhere, so never again will they have to worry about leaving a book they need for homework at school, or vice versa.”

The first 15 pages of each Britannica title are available free at ebooks.eb.com. Pricing, titles and more information are available at 1-800-621-3900.

About Britannica Digital Learning

Britannica Digital Learning (BDL) provides reliable, high-quality classroom products and solutions for educators. BDL experts produce curriculum-aligned resources for all ages from preschool to college that make creative and purposeful use of technologies widely used in schools today—such as interactive whiteboards, tablets, smart phones and learner-response devices—making it easier for teachers to teach and for students to learn. Products include Britannica School, SmartMath, Pathways: Science, and Image Quest. BDL is a division of Encyclopaedia Britannica, Inc. and is headquartered in Chicago.

