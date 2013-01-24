MuranoGlassWorld.com Expands its Selection of Murano Glass Tableware, Giftware, and Home Décor to Stores, Wedding Planners, Interior Designers, and Corporations Globally

With hundreds of unique Murano Glass pieces rivaling the selection in many Venetian stores, MuranoGlassWorld.com firmly established itself as the wholesale provider of choice for authentic Murano Glass.

With hundreds of unique Murano Glass pieces rivaling the selection in many Venetian stores, MuranoGlassWorld has already established itself as the wholesale provider of choice for authentic Murano Glass. Nevertheless, the company's Management continues to enhance the product offering and the website in order to create better experience for its clientele. Most recently MuranoGlassWorld has established a new partnership with a premier Murano Millefiori glass-making enterprise in Venice to offer a larger assortment of unique artistic Millefiori glass pieces to its wholesale customers. In the wor

MuranoGlassWorld.com is a virtual store dedicated solely to Murano Glass imported directly from Venice, Italy. In addition to a wonderful assortment of glass pieces ranging from jewelry to personal and office accessories, gift items, vases, bowls, sculptures, and figurines, MuranoGlassWorld provides a specially designed easy-to-use shopping interface, where registered wholesale customers are able to browse products and place orders using 100% secure technology. With great photographs and tons of information about Murano Glass and the glass-making process available on the website, MuranoGlassWorld makes an effort to educate their wholesale Murano Glass clients, who can in turn educate their customers.

Kevin Grinberg, the Company's founder, says: “In this day and age lots of people are looking for gifts and home décor pieces that stand out from the mass-produced cheap trinkets lacking any uniqueness or individuality. Especially for significant occasions and important events it is important for many to give gifts with spirit and a story behind them, which will be treasured for years. This is exactly where Murano Glass comes in.“

The world-famous art, which was born in Venice in the 1200's, Murano Glass is still carefully handcrafted by passionate local masters using the same methods they used hundreds of years ago. Venetian artistic heritage, meticulous Murano craftsmanship, and famous Italian style all merge together and shine through in each piece of Murano Glass. Every piece is gorgeous, artistic and unique, making this a perfect sought-after product for retailers, vendors, home decorators, corporate gift programs and other wholesalers.

Murano Glass does not have to cost a fortune either. MuranoGlassWorld.com has a product for every price point and budget, but of course the prices are not visible to the general public. The prospective wholesale customers need to register and apply for approval in order to gain visibility into the wholesale prices. MuranoGlassWorld.com staff regularly monitors new registration requests, carefully reviews each one, and grants approval only to those who qualify. Registered wholesale customers can then login and browse the website in the privacy of their office taking as much time as they need to make their selections and submit orders online. MuranoGlassWorld's knowledgeable and courteous staff is always available to answer questions and help with any technical requests. While orders may take up to a few weeks, most of them are filled much quicker, as MuranoGlassWorld has a large stock of Murano Glass products in the U.S. For products that need to be created and shipped from Venice, the company always keeps its customers posted regarding the status of their orders to help them plan and control the purchasing process.

Murano Glass is gorgeous and unique with fame and enthusiastic following that spreads far beyond Venice. For retailers looking for artistic products, which fit a variety of tastes and budgets, Murano Glass is a perfect find. However, because Murano Glass masters are first and foremost artists, they do not actively market their businesses and often do not speak any foreign languages. This is why it is not always easy for companies outside of Venice to find the right suppliers of Murano Glass in terms of both quality and price. This is where MuranoGlassWorld.com comes in offering a wide variety of wholesale Murano Glass pieces along with easy, convenient and 100% secure online shopping interface. With MuranoGlassWorld.com businesses finally have a reliable partner for all their Murano Glass sourcing needs. Contact MuranoGlassWorld today and make your customers' dreams come true.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10355970.htm