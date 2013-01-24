Lauren to Complete Water Treatment Plant For Navajo Refining Company

Lauren Engineers & Constructors (Lauren) was recently awarded an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract from Navajo Refining Company, L.L.C. for the upgrade of the water treatment system at the Navajo Refinery in Artesia, New Mexico.

This full scope EPC project consists of upgrades and capacity increases to the existing storm water handling system. Mobilization is expected in the 1st quarter of 2013 with completion expected in the 3rd quarter of 2013.

“This project is a great opportunity for Lauren to build upon the strength of its existing relationship with Navajo Refining Company,” said Cody Forsberg, Project Manager. “Lauren is looking forward to working with the folks at Navajo Refining Company on the successful completion of the plant modifications.”

About Lauren:

Lauren provides engineering, procurement and construction services throughout a variety of heavy-industrial markets, including Power Generation, Solar Power, Polymers/Chemicals, Oil and Gas and Refining. For more information about Lauren, please visit us online at http://www.laurenec.com.

