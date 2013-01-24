$500,000 in Community Advocacy Grants Available From The Louisiana Campaign For Tobacco-Free Living

Grants are available to colleges, universities, nonprofits and other organizations across Louisiana.

The Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living (TFL) announced today the availability of up to $500,000 in Community Advocacy Grants (CAGs) for Fiscal Year (FY) 2013-2014.

TFL CAGs, along with other TFL program elements, play an important role in changing community norms around tobacco use and perceptions of the tobacco industry. In order to promote smoke-free policies and decrease other tobacco use in Louisiana, these grants have been designed to reach key priority populations while assisting in the implementation of effective and evidence-based practices in tobacco prevention and control.

The TFL CAGs are available for nonprofit agencies, organized groups, 2- and 4-year colleges/universities and/or coalitions throughout Louisiana that have experience with youth advocates and teen councils, reducing health disparities, and Louisiana college and universities. The application is located on the TFL website, http://www.tobaccofreeliving.org, and submissions are due by 3 p.m. on February 27, 2013.

Grant recipients have the benefit of receiving funding for community capacity building and gaining opportunities to seek assistance with their grant related projects and goals and utilize networking opportunities through membership in the collective structure of Regional Healthy Communities Coalitions. Additionally, recipients will have the ability to create positive changes in the Louisiana communities they serve.

TFL plans to offer two CAG Scope of Work options for the period of July 1, 2013 to June 15, 2014 (FY 2013/2014). They are:



Scope of Work Option 1: Tobacco Prevention & Control Point of Sales Strategies (P.O.S.S) with Youth (11-17 year olds)

Scope of Work Option 2: Tobacco Prevention & Control Advocacy with Young Adults (18-24 year olds)

Must be a College or University Student to apply

Potential applicants are invited to participate in one of two tele-workshops. Registration is free and required for participation and can be found here:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheet/viewform?formkey=dHNKNkFPQWc5c0VIcTM1dXJ1MXczZEE6MA

Feb. 5, 10:00 a.m. - Youth (11-17) Point of Sales Strategies

Feb. 5, 11:00 a.m. - Young Adults (18-24) Tobacco-Free Colleges and Universities

Feb. 5, 10:00 a.m. - Youth (11-17) Point of Sales Strategies

Feb. 5, 11:00 a.m. - Young Adults (18-24) Tobacco-Free Colleges and Universities

For more information or to view the full application in detail, visit http://www.tobaccofreeliving.org and view the TFL CAG 2013-2014 RFA.

The Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living

The Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living (TFL) and the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals Tobacco Control Program (LTCP) coordinate their efforts in tobacco prevention and control by providing statewide coordination of existing tobacco control initiatives, funding innovative community programs for tobacco control, offering services for people who are ready to quit and developing statewide media campaigns to help reduce the excessive burden of tobacco use on the state's resources and improve the overall health and quality of life in Louisiana. For more information visit http://www.tobaccofreeliving.org. To find out more about the dangers of secondhand smoke and show your support for a 100-percent smoke-free Louisiana, visit http://www.letsbetotallyclear.org.

About the Louisiana Cancer Research Consortium (LCRC)

The Louisiana Cancer Research Consortium of New Orleans provides a structure in which Tulane University Health Sciences Center and Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center - the state's two leading medical research institutions - will work together and coordinate cancer research development in preparation for recognition as a National Cancer Institute (NCI) - Designated Cancer Center. The consortium is funded through five cents of the tobacco excise tax, three cents to fund infrastructure and cancer research program development for the new Consortium and two cents for tobacco control and prevention programs. Conservative estimates indicate that approximately $10 million per year will be generated from this revenue source. For more information, visit http://www.lcrc.info

About the Louisiana Public Health Institute (LPHI)

Founded in 1997, The Louisiana Public Health Institute's mission is to promote and improve the health and quality of life in Louisiana through public-private partnering at the community, parish and state levels. By fostering collaborative endeavors in the areas of health information, public policy, applied research, and community capacity enhancement, LPHI works to develop community-oriented solutions that improve the health of the Louisiana population. For more information, visit http://www.lphi.org.

####

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10359223.htm