American Forest Foundation Representatives Appointed to Forest Resource Coordinating Committee

Bettina Ring and Tammie Perreault Join USDA Advisory Council on Private Forestry.

Two representatives of the American Forest Foundation (AFF) have been appointed by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to the committee that provides advice about private forestry in the United States. AFF is a forest conservation organization that works on-the-ground with family and individual woodland owners to promote stewardship and protect our forest heritage.

Bettina Ring and Tammie Perreault join six other new appointees to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)'s Forest Resource Coordinating Committee (FRCC).

Ring is AFF's Senior Vice President for Family Forests. She runs AFF's woodlands program, the American Tree Farm System® (ATFS), which works with family and individual woodland owners across the country to steward their woods. Ring served for 14 years in Virginia's Department of Forestry, including positions as Deputy Director, Regional Forester, and Chief, Urban and Community Forestry. Ring is also an American Tree Farm System® Inspector and a Project Learning Tree® trained facilitator.

Perreault, who was an Engineer Officer with the U.S. Army for 10 years, is a small, family woodland owner—a representative of the nearly 10 million people who own more than one-third of the nation's forests. She owns Two Cats Timber, an ATFS certified Tree Farm. She and her husband Michael currently live in Germany where he is stationed.

“Secretary Tom Vilsack understands the vital role family and individual forest owners play in keeping America's forestland healthy and productive, and we're grateful for USDA's commitment to addressing the challenges faced by family forest owners,” said Bettina Ring, AFF's Senior Vice President for Family Forests.

“We're excited to work together to find solutions to these challenges to ensure working forests continue to provide all the public benefits Americans rely on, including clean air and water, wildlife habitat, recreational opportunities and the wood products we use every day.”

The FRCC was established by the 2008 Farm Bill to advise the Secretary of Agriculture on priorities and issues related to private forestry and USDA's programs that assist landowners in managing their forests.

"The USDA Forest Resource Coordinating Committee's new members will help us continue to make the right decisions for our rural communities, generating jobs, sustaining economic growth and conserving our working lands for future generations," said Agriculture Under Secretary for Natural Resources and Environment Harris Sherman.

Learn more about the Forest Resource Coordinating Committee.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10359179.htm