Topricin Pain Relief and Healing Cream Selected by Healthy Holistic Living as one of the Top 100 Green Products of 2012

The line of Topricin Pain Relief and Healing Cream formulas has been selected as one of the Top 100 Green Products of 2012 by Healthy Holistic Living. The natural product is made by Topical BioMedics, Inc., Rhinebeck, NY

For selection, a product goes through a thorough review process and must meet the following criteria:

--it must do what it claims to do

--it must be chemical free

--the company must be environmentally conscious and socially responsible, and not just in writing

--the product must be all natural or organic

--if it is a consumable item it must be GMO free

“When we talk about ‘green' we are talking about the holistic approach,” says Michelle Toole, author and founder of Healthy Holistic Living. “What that means is not only is the product healthy for Mother Earth, it also means that it is good for you. And not just the physical you, but also your mind, body and soul.”

For 2012, only 91 products were found worthy enough to be on Healthy Holistic Living's the Top 100 Green Products list.

Made by Topical BioMedics, Inc., Rhinebeck, NY, Topricin offers an innovative approach to relieving pain through enhanced healing. Its natural medicines help balance the body's healing process, assisting the body to drain toxins and fluid build-up from the affected pain area(s) and restoring oxygen-rich blood flow, thus supporting optimum healing.

Topricin supports the body's desire to heal the damage that is causing pain in joints, muscles, and nerves, and is available in three formulas: Topricin Pain Relief and Healing Cream, Topricin Foot Therapy Cream, and Topricin Junior for children.

Topricin formulas are known to reduce need/dependency on all chemical-based pain pills (including opiates), are safe for diabetics, and have the distinction of being patented for treatment of pain associated with neuropathy and fibromyalgia.

“Healthy Holistic Living is a tremendous resource of important information, and we are honored our Topricin product line was selected by them as a Top 100 Green Product,” says Lou Paradise, president and chief of research, Topical BioMedics.

ABOUT HEALTHY HOLISTIC LIVING

Healthy living and holistic health are at the core of Healthy Holistic Living's philosophy. The site features information regarding myriad aspects of life, including: the food we eat; the homes we live in; the way we travel; the level of wealth we choose; the way we think; and the personal relationships we have.

Healthy Holistic Living is rated in the top percent of all internet businesses based on traffic. For more information visit http://www.healthy-holistic-living.com.

ABOUT TOPICAL BIOMEDICS

Topical BioMedics is the research and development leader in topical regulated natural biomedicines for pain relief. The company's flagship product, Topricin® Pain Relief and Healing Cream, was introduced in 1994 and is now a leading natural therapeutic brand. A combination homeopathic formula, Topricin has been awarded a patent for the topical treatment of pain associated with fibromyalgia and neuropathy.

All Topricin products are made in the U.S.A., formulated with approved medicines as found in the HPUS (Homeopathic Pharmacopoeia of the United States) and are in compliance with federal rules for homeopathic over-the-counter medicines. Safe for diabetics and pregnant and nursing women, the products contain: no parabens, petroleum or harsh chemicals, are odorless, greaseless and non-irritating, and produce no known side effects. For more information visit http://www.topricin.com.

