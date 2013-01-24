FreedomVoice Offering Cloud-Based VoIP Phone System Dealer Opportunites in Grand Rapids, Mich.

FreedomVoice, creator of FreedomIQ, offers affordable, quality phone system services to end users and recurring, evergreen revenue to local dealers.

FreedomVoice, one of the largest US providers of cloud-based VoIP phone systems, today announced that they are actively seeking new dealers in the Grand Rapids, MI area. The business phone systems provider is looking for experienced local phone dealers, MSPs, cloud hosting companies, and IT consultants interested in selling, installing, and supporting FreedomIQ cloud phone systems, as well as FreedomVoice Business Continuity, a business continuity solution for premise-based phone systems in exchange for one of the industry's best recurring revenue commissions structure and unparalleled dealer support.

FreedomVoice relies on its partnership with local dealers by supplying them with live warm leads, custom marketing materials, dedicated support teams, and regularly scheduled trainings to ensure success. FreedomIQ offers affordable, quality phone system services to end users and recurring, evergreen revenue to local dealers.

“Our partnership with FreedomVoice has always been a strategic part of our cloud computing portfolio. The FreedomIQ range of VoIP services fills the gap for the small to medium business enterprise that is seeking an enterprise class business voice solution at an affordable monthly price point. Doing more with less cost is every small business owner's challenge, and FreedomIQ surpasses all expectations,” says Imre Szenttornyay, Managing Member of Beast PC.

IT and telecom resellers interested in becoming a FreedomIQ hosted VoIP PBX partner are encouraged to email channelsales(at)freedomvoice(dot)com for the next steps in becoming a FreedomIQ partner.

FreedomVoice was founded in 1996 and today serves nearly 30,000 customers nationwide. It got its start providing virtual phone systems to small businesses and Fortune 500 companies alike. This service remains a key offering from FreedomVoice, including business-enhancing features such as 800 numbers, an auto attendant, call forwarding, and voicemail-to-text.

FreedomVoice launched the FreedomIQ hosted VoIP phone system service in 2006, responding to overwhelming business demand for cloud-hosted phone service. All of FreedomVoice's platform technology has been developed in-house to provide a unique, customizable, and flexible solution that works with any company's workflow. Based in Encinitas, Calif., FreedomVoice is privately-held and remains profitable through strategic partnerships and the agility to develop new technologies ahead of the curve.

For more information, please visit the company's websites at http://www.FreedomVoice.com and http://www.FreedomIQ.com.

