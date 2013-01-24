NetDimensions to Showcase NetDimensions Talent Suite at IBM Connect 2013

NetDimensions joins IBM's Business Partner community as Developer/ISV

NetDimensions NETD, a global provider of performance, knowledge, and learning management systems and an IBM PartnerWorld business partner, will showcase the NetDimensions Talent Suite at IBM Connect 2013 in Orlando, Florida.

Jay Shaw, NetDimensions' Managing Director and CEO, said: “We are delighted to announce that we have recently been approved as an independent software vendor partner by IBM and will be exhibiting at the IBM Connect conference later this month.”

The NetDimensions Talent Suite includes the following applications:



NetDimensions Learning, an award-winning, multi-lingual Learning Management System.

NetDimensions Exams, a powerful exam engine for high-stake assessments.

NetDimensions Performance, a state-of-the-art Performance Management System.

NetDimensions Analytics, a business intelligence application based on talent and HR data.

NetDimensions Talent Suite relies on NetDimensions' fully integrated, organically developed software platform that is available in 37 languages globally. The suite supports 21 CFR part 11 compliance requirements and it is available as both secure SaaS and on-premise deployment options.

The NetDimensions Talent Suite applications are available as standalone solutions or can be integrated with social enterprise platforms such as IBM Connections. This is achieved via the NetDimensions SDK, a set of development tools and APIs that enables organizations to easily and securely integrate learning, knowledge, and performance management functionality into portal sites, external applications, or mobile devices.

NetDimensions will also showcase the NetDimensions Talent Slate, an innovative mobile app specifically for the iPad and Android tablets that is based on an intuitive, search-based interface and allows both online and offline use. NetDimensions Talent Slate enables mobile learning and performance support at the point of need.

IBM Connect delegates can learn more about NetDimensions' solutions at pedestal A26 from January 27-31 at Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort.

About NetDimensions

Established in 1999, NetDimensions NETD is a global provider of performance, knowledge and learning management systems.

NetDimensions provides companies, government agencies and other organizations with talent management solutions to personalize learning, share knowledge, enhance performance, foster collaboration, and manage compliance programs for employees, customers, partners and suppliers.

Recognized as one of the talent management industry's top-rated technology suppliers in overall customer satisfaction, NetDimensions has been chosen by leading organizations worldwide including ING, Cathay Pacific, Hunter Douglas, Chicago Police Department, Delphi Automotive, and Travelex.

NetDimensions is ISO 9001 certified and NetDimensions hosted services are ISO 27001 certified.

For more information, visit http://www.NetDimensions.com or follow @netdimensions on Twitter.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebnetdimensions/ibm-connect/prweb10357261.htm