BluePrint Studios to work San Francisco Ballet's Opening Night Gala

BluePrint Studios is excited to be working the San Francisco Ballet's 2013 Opening Night Gala on January 24. The Gala will feature décor designed by Gala Chair Deborah Taylor, Décor Chair Leslie Ryder and the team of Blueprint Studios. Once again, San Francisco's historic City Hall will serve as the backdrop for this year's theme: “Moving the Compass”—bridging the globe through the universal language of dance. Each room will reflect this worldly theme via a uniquely singular and yet unified atlas of color, boldly designed fabrics and light motifs, towering sculptural elements, and elegant furnishings with international flair. The evening is a tribute to engaging all the senses with global-infused cuisine and décor, highlighting the inherent travel, movement and universality of dance.

Blueprint Studios' décor inspiration was derived from the very essence of dance's ability to transcend borders. The design team's well-established mastery of fusing emerging design trends with an international influence is rooted in classic, timeless style. The color palette draws from a rich myriad of cultures from around the world; cobalt blue and chartreuse mingles seamlessly with antiqued copper, pewter and whimsical citrus hues. The globally eclectic and evocative textures juxtapose modern and traditional takes on movement and light.

“The work of the San Francisco Ballet, its global reach, and the work the company brings back to the San Francisco community, inspired the idea for this year's theme,” explains Décor Chair Leslie Ryder.

In the Rotunda, Grand Benefactors will enjoy an internationally eclectic repast atop natural grain reclaimed wood tables ringed by custom-built and upholstered chartreuse dining chairs. Sparkling European crystal candelabras will complement the contemporary arrangements of delicate cymbidium orchids and deep amber roses. The lushly layered palette of vibrant chartreuse, Limoges blue and Mandarin accented by metallic copper and pewter tones will evoke exotic elegance and contemporary chic. Custom-spun fabrics and artfully designed cornice boxes will showcase the eleven grand arches of the vaulted cupola, transforming the lofty space into an intimate setting. Hand-sewn silk chandeliers, evocative of dance and movement, will float overhead and draw the eye toward the focal point of the room; the Grand Dome of the Rotunda, illuminated with a vivid projection of an ornate compass.

As a welcoming reception area, the South Light Court will feature a globally informed color scheme of chartreuse, Limoges blue and scarlet, with accents of shimmering bronze. Plush textiles juxtaposed with rough-hewn burlap, ikat patterns and other textures evocative of the near and far east will complement delicately hand-painted vintage compass murals framing the perimeter – highlighting the theme of travel and cultural discovery through dance. Reclaimed wood accent tables will offset the modern acrylic lounge chairs inlaid with graphic motifs.

North Light Court Benefactors and Patrons will enjoy a resplendent atmosphere in a setting inbued with an air of discovery, exotic opulence and Far East elegance. The dining room will be immersed in billowing chartreuse Duponi drapery. The perimeter of the space will showcase floating fabric frescoes adorned with graceful Asian-influenced “sky dancer,” cloud and crane patterns. Towering globe-shaped silver centerpieces will echo the compass motif of the glass-top dining tables. Quilted Ming-style ceramic vases will abound with cranberry and scarlet-hued orchids, silhouettes that suggest the inherent movement and grace of dance.

About the company:

Blueprint Studios is a full-service event design, event planning and fabrication, and event rental firm in San Francisco that is dedicated to creating exceptional and special event environments with thoughtful details and dedicated customer service. For nearly a decade, Blueprint Studios' team of designers, production craftsmen and installation managers have established a reputation for providing cutting-edge event decor, floral designs and stylish furnishings for both timeless and modern settings.

