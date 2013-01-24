CCC and United Recyclers Group Sign Agreement

Relationship Delivers Recycled Parts Inventory to CCC ONE™ Estimating Customers

CCC Information Services Inc. (CCC) and United Recyclers Group (URG) announced today they have implemented a parts listing service within CCC ONE™ Estimating, using parts data gathered by URG, which works with more than 400 auto recyclers. The new parts listing service provides CCC ONE Estimating customers with direct access to a comprehensive recycled parts inventory, and creates opportunities for any auto recycler to present its parts and pricing to CCC customers, who write 10 million repairable estimates each year.

“CCC is making significant investments in its alternative parts solutions to improve the coverage and availability of insurance-quality parts for our estimating users,” said Jim Dickens, senior vice president for CCC. “URG has created a dynamic organization and a quality parts listing service that is open to all recyclers looking to present their parts information to auto repair professionals. The parts listing service opens access to all recyclers to provide parts information to CCC customers and is a great complement to our existing network of national, local and independent recycled parts suppliers.”

URG's technology provides inventory and pricing data to CCC ONE Estimating, giving users access to recycled parts inventory and information as estimates are being written. This direct access eliminates the need for phone calls and reduces parts backorders and delays which can slow cycle time. Auto recyclers do not need to be a member of URG to gain access to the new parts listing service.

“By entering into an agreement with CCC we're providing auto recyclers access to CCC's vast network of repairers and insurance claims adjusters, who look for quality parts all day, every day,” said Michelle Alexander, executive director, United Recyclers Group. “We are impressed by CCC's leadership and reputation as a trusted provider of data and technologies to the industry which will help recyclers become even more successful in presenting and selling their quality recycled parts.”

Added Greg Wilcox, owner, Midway Auto Parts: “The new parts listing service available within CCC ONE Estimating will provide us with a cost-effective way to present our parts inventory directly to a motivated audience of professional buyers. CCC has the largest network of repairers and insurance carrier customers so we're very excited to be part of the program.”

Becoming a CCC recycled parts provider is free. To learn more about how to become a recycled parts provider, please visit http://www.ccc-one.com/parts.

About CCC Information Services Inc.

CCC brings together what matters most - insight to make the best decisions, connections into the largest auto claims network and superior productivity through an innovative single platform. Founded in 1980, CCC is the nation's leading provider of advanced software, workflow tools and enabling technologies to the automotive claims and collision repair industries. Its client base includes more than 350 insurance companies and more than 21,000 repair facilities. CCC also delivers the most comprehensive, best-in-class industry insights by leveraging data captured from the millions of transactions processed through its network, and the forward-looking, trusted advisor perspective of its people. You can find out more about CCC Information Services Inc. by visiting the company's web site at http://www.ccc.cccis.com.

About United Recyclers Group, LLC

United Recyclers Group is a partnership of over 400 industry leading auto recyclers that work together to improve and modernize the automotive recycling industry. Changes they have made include developing their own inventory management system, Pinnacle and Pinnacle Pro, creating a buying cooperative; and offering group marketing options. For more information, go to the United Recyclers Group website at http://www.u-r-g.com or call 303-367-4391.

