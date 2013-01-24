PcPools Announces The 2013 "Guess The Score" Giveaway

PcPools Is Giving Away An Air Flyer Inflatable Snow Tube, Valued At Up To $74.99!

No one ever said football and sledding don't mix. Enter stage left: the PcPools 2013 “Guess The Score” Giveaway. PcPools is giving away one of its most popular inflatable winter toys—an “Air Flyer” inflatable snow tube—to the lucky person whom correctly guesses the score of the February 3rd football game between San Francisco and Baltimore. If more than one entry form includes the correct score, PcPools will randomly select a winner from those entries to select the winner of the Air Flyer Snow Tube.

Manufactured by SportsStuff®, the Air Flyer snow tube is rugged, round, and made of heavy duty PVC material. It is 56” across so it has room for 2 sledders. The heat sealed seams help support a weight limit of up to 340 pounds.

Interested in winning a great snow tube valued at as much as $74.99? The instructions and entry form can be found on the Air Flyer “Guess The Score” Giveaway page. Good luck!

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. Only residents of contiguous 48 states are eligible to enter and win. Contestants must have a valid Facebook account to enter, read and agree to the stated rules and conditions, and provide a complete first name, last name, and valid email address. Contest ends at 5:30 pm CST, February 3, 2013. Winner will be notified by email by 5pm CST, February 5, 2013.

About PcPools

PcPools is one of America's leading multi-channel direct marketers of swimming pool supplies and equipment to the residential and commercial markets in the United States. Founded in 2000 by a leading executive in the pool supplies industry, it has since been dedicated to providing residential and commercial pool owners with high quality swimming pool supplies and equipment at warehouse direct prices. PcPools' product line – all of which is sold through our catalog and internet channels – includes above ground pools, automatic pool cleaners, pool liners, pool heaters, pool chemicals, pool covers, and other pool accessories. PcPools' strong relationship with leading pool supply manufacturers and distributors creates a truly unique combination of quality product at excellent value for its customers.

