Acme Wire Products of Mystic, CT, Hosts Congressman for Tour, Discussion

Concerns specific to small businesses were among meeting topics, according to CT-based manufacturer of custom wire guards and engineered wire products.

Acme Wire Products Company Inc. recently hosted a visit by U.S. Representative Joe Courtney.

Courtney toured Acme Wire Products' design and tooling departments, production, finishing and packaging areas, said Mary Planeta Fitzgerald, president of the wire guard manufacturer.

The January 7 meeting was a great opportunity to illustrate the different types of manufacturing that take place in the congressman's district, she said. Mystic-based Acme Wire Products also took the time to explain a variety of concerns that face small businesses.

We highlighted the importance of local technical school education - both at the high school and community college level,” Fitzgerald said. “Representative Courtney also met Acme Wire Products employees who have attended various tech school programs and further continued their training and education.”

Acme Wire Products also talked with the congressman concerning other issues that can directly affect a small business's bottom line.

“We reviewed the importance of different programs to small businesses and family-owned businesses and manufacturers and how different tax programs impact our business growth and our hiring decisions,” Fitzgerald said. “One of our concerns is that the new health care laws will have a negative impact on job growth because of the projected increased costs in health insurance benefits.”

The meeting was very useful, Courtney said. “I had a great visit to Acme Wire Products' facility. This family-owned business has been recognized nationally and in Connecticut for producing superior quality products at competitive prices.

“And they do it the right way,” he added. “It is always encouraging to see a ‘Make it in America' company competing and succeeding right here in Connecticut.”

Courtney is not the first congressman to visit the custom wire guard manufacturer; Acme Wire Products previously hosted a similar tour and meeting when former Representative Rob Simmons was in office, Fitzgerald said.

For Acme Wire Products' part, company executives hope Courtney now has even greater insight into the important differences between small and large businesses, she said.

“While both large and small companies have many of the same issues, the ramifications of economic policies can have a significant impact on the ability of small companies to grow and thrive,” Fitzgerald said.

Founded in 1970, Acme Wire Products specializes in the manufacturing of custom fabricated wire products, including wire grids and wire guards. The company now is in its second generation of family ownership and management.

