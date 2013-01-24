Street Toyota-Scion Announces 2013 January Employee of the Month

Street Toyota-Scion Employees select Jeanine Clement as the Employee of the Month for January 2013.

Jeanine Clement, Street Toyota-Scion Finance Secretary, has been voted on by her fellow employees at Street Toyota-Scion as Employee of the Month for January 2013.

“I am really excited to have been selected as the employee of the month, this is a great honor and I really appreciate my co-workers for voting for me,” Clement said. “I have only been here a few months, so I know that my hard work has been noticed.”

Each month, near the end of the month Street Toyota-Scion employees nominate who they believe should be entitled as the Employee of the Month. After all the nominations have been submitted the managers decided who the winner will be.

“It is a great way to show our employees that we value their hard work,” Bonnie Brakey, Street Toyota-Scion Customer Relations Manager said. “The employees really look forward to this each month and they enjoy nominating their co-workers.”

Street Toyota-Scion's Employee of the Month, Jeanine Clement is an asset to Street Toyota-Scion and that has been acknowledged with this award.

