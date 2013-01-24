BunsenTech Launches Vehicle Performance App for iPhone

BunsenTech, a mobile device software provider, has announced the release of their newest app, Dynolicious Fusion for iPhone. Targeted at automotive enthusiasts, Dynolicious Fusion integrates a specialized social network with a suite of unparalleled performance testing tools.

The app uses sensor fusion to provide the most accurate performance testing available on a smartphone. Through these sophisticated algorithms, the app combines input from all the sensors available on the latest iPhone hardware, including the Accelerometer, Gyro and GPS to provide a better measurement of vehicle dynamics than can be derived from any one sensor. These measurements are used to report a variety of metrics including zero-to-sixty times, quarter-mile times, and horsepower at the wheels.

Using the built-in Dynolicous Social Network, users can share their tests, vehicles, photos, stories and posts with the community. Users can also browse and search Dynolicious to discover interesting vehicles and connect with fellow gear heads. Comments and questions can be posted publicly to a vehicle's wall or directly to its owner via private message.

"Dynolicious Fusion is a revolutionary product for automotive enthusiasts," said Justin Morgenthau, president of BunsenTech. "Not only does it provide testing capabilities normally reserved for standalone hardware costing hundred of dollars, but it allows the automotive community to connect and interact in ways never before possible. Our beta users have been thrilled with the new app and have really enjoyed testing, sharing and comparing their cars."

Dynolicious Fusion replaces Dynolicious Classic as BunsenTech's flagship automotive product. Dynolicious Classic, released in 2008, was the first and most trusted automotive performance meter available for the iPhone and iPod Touch. It has sold over one hundred thousand copies worldwide and gained recognition in a variety of publications including Car & Driver, Road & Track and The New York Times.

Dynolicious Fusion will be priced at $14.99 in the iTunes App Store but will be available for a limited time at an introductory pricing of $9.99 to celebrate its launch. For more information, please visit http://www.dynolicious.com.

About BunsenTech

Since 2008, BunsenTech has been developing high quality software that excels in both form and function, with a focus on applications for the automotive industry and its enthusiasts. Based in East Hartford, CT, BunsenTech has developed both in-house applications and solutions for clients such as Ford and Bosch.

