Pleasanton Dance School Tiffany's Dance Academy Offers Enrollment Special for New Students

Tiffany's Dance Academy in Pleasanton is waiving the enrollment fee for new students at all seven California location for the month of January. This award winning dance school provides a family friendly environment for dancers of all ages and offers ballet, tap and jazz along with their acclaimed Twinkle Dance™ programs.

TDA in Pleasanton offers professional, fun training in Classical Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop, as well as their acclaimed Twinkle Babies Dance™ and The Twinkle Stars Dance™. The Twinkle Babies Dance™ and The Twinkle Stars Dance™ is for ages two through six and combines ballet and tap movement with props such as hula hoops and Twinkle Bears™ to engage and inspire the littlest movers. Advanced students also have the opportunity to join the Tiffany Dance Performing Company. The Performing Company was recently awarded You Should be Dancing Junior Critics Choice, Sing, Sing, Sing Teen Critics Choice, Happy Together Senior High Score at the Tremaine Dance Convention in San Francisco.

Tiffany Henderson founded Tiffany's Dance Academy in 2001 and has since expanded to seven locations. Her academies have been featured in Dance Informa, Dance Studio Life Magazine, Dance Teacher Magazine, The Contra Costra Times, The San Francisco Chronicle and have participated in the 2006 Disney's ABC TV Christmas Special with Ryan Seacrest. They have also been awarded the Bay Area Parent Magazine “Family Favorite” award for the last three consecutive years.

To learn more about Tiffany's Dance Academy and this promotion, visit their website at TiffanyDance.com. Please contact info(at)TiffanyDance(dot)com for more information regarding class schedule and pricing.

Background: Tiffany's Dance Academy is a dance studio founded in 2001. TDA emphasizes excellent training in Classical Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Lyrical and Hip-Hop. Tiffany Henderson, owner/director graduated from the University of Arizona, Magna cum Laude, with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance in 1998. She has performed professionally with the Arizona Jazz Dance Ensemble at the Kennedy Center, in Washington D.C. She has also performed as far away as Amsterdam, and Japan. She currently performs bi-annually with the Bay Area Dance Company.

