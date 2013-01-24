Noosa Sound Resort To Join Classic Holidays Portfolio

The timeshare holiday provider has obtained the management rights to Noosa Sound Resort on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland, Australia

Australian timeshare holiday provider Classic Holidays announces it has purchased, through its subsidiary Classic Strata Pty Ltd, the management rights to Noosa Sound Resort in Noosaville on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland, Australia. The transaction is due for completion on 1 March, 2013.

Located within easy walking distance of Noosa's famous Hastings Street with its renowned cafes and eclectic shops, the addition of Noosa Sound Resort will provide an outstanding holiday option to Classic Holidays' 45,000 members.

“As part of our commitment to providing good value, quality resort accommodation and increasing customer service and member satisfaction levels, this addition aligns with our strategy to deliver product where there is high demand and a low level of traditional timeshare inventory,” said Ramy Filo, CEO, Classic Holidays.

The resort features two swimming pools, full size tennis court, poolside barbeque area and is minutes from Noosa's Main Beach and Noosa National Park.

The addition will bring the number of Classic managed holiday resorts to 15 across Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria, along with Classic's additional four clubs which allow members to book holidays throughout Australia and internationally.

About Classic Holidays

Established in 1978 with Head Office operations based on the Gold Coast, Classic Holidays is Australia's largest privately owned timeshare Resort Management Company, representing over 45,000 member families and responsible for over 650 employees. Built on strong founding principles of honesty, respect and commitment, Classic has a reputation for excellence, providing their resorts with a comprehensive range of support services. For more information, please visit http://www.classicholidays.com.au/

