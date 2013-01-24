New Title Helps Women Discover What it Means to be M.A.D.

Williams shares God's unconditional love and how others can attain it

Within the new book, The Diary of a M.A.D. (Merciful Anointed Delivered) Black Woman ($16.99, paperback, 978-1-62230-088-4; $8.49, eBook, 978-1-62230-089-1), readers will discover the true love that Jesus has for every single one of his followers as well as those who have not yet put their faith in God. Yvonne Williams pulled inspiration from Tyler Perry's movie and its message of reconciliation, love, redemption and forgiveness. She also shows that through God's love the betrayal, brokenness and revengeful seeking tendencies that women tend to feel can be washed away.

“Love is a big deal to God. Many years ago I received this awesome love from God. This book is proof of His love,” states the author. “His love is incomprehensible and remains consistent. It will never change. The desire of my heart is to share with others how much God really loves them.”

Yvonne Williams has been a disciple of Jesus for over twenty years. She has persevered through many difficult and painful circumstances and discovered that her purpose from God is to reach out to help others in those difficult and trying times. Williams taught early childhood education in her community for over twenty-five years. Her love and compassion for children and their families is not just a job; it is her ministry. Her main desire is to reach others with this book and show them just how much God loves them.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Communications, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 8,000 titles published to date. Retailers may order The Diary of a M.A.D. (Merciful Anointed Delivered) Black Woman through Ingram Book Company and/or Spring Arbor Book Distributors. The book is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

