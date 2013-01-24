New Testimonial Urges Women to Seek Out God's Love

Rodriguez shares her personal experience to infuse hope into other's lives

Mariela Rodriguez takes her readers through her personal experience at a spiritual retreat in her new book, God is Love: A Young Woman's Encounter with God ($10.99, paperback, 978-1-61904-051-9). The author not only shares her personal testimony and how it changed her relationship with the Lord, but Rodriguez also inspires women to search out the same relationship with Him. This book will tug on the heart-strings and stir readers to seek out God's love in their own lives.

“I want readers to learn and seek more of God. My main desire is for every reader to increase their faith or become a believer if they are not one,” states the author. “I am a testimony of a God that exists and therefore this special testimony [should be shared with others].”

Mariela Rodriguez is currently majoring in English in Writing and minoring in Communications. Her passions include writing, acting, singing and most importantly God. She felt the desire to write this book because the Lord laid it upon her heart to share her story. Rodriguez serves as the treasurer of the Latin Organization at her university and works as a lab assistant for the English Department.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Communications, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 8,000 titles published to date. Retailers may order God is Love through Ingram Book Company and/or Spring Arbor Book Distributors. The book is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10322764.htm